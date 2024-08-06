Rez Ball: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the sports movie

Netflix is teaming up with the creator of Reservation Dogs, a director on the rise and one of the greatest basketball players of all time to tell the inspiring sports drama Rez Ball, based on the true story of a high school basketball team from a Native American reservation that overcame tragedy and pushed for a state championship.

Sydney Freeland (director/writer), Sterlin Harjo (co-writer) and LeBron James (producer) are the creative triumvirate for Rez Ball, which looks to be one of the big new Netflix movies hitting the streaming service in the final few months of 2024. All that could combine to make it a big hit for the streamer (which could see it land on our list of best Netflix movies).

But before we get to that, here is everything you need to know about Rez Ball.

Netflix is going to release Rez Ball on the streaming service on Friday, September 27.

The movie is going to get an advanced screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (taking place September 5-15), but there is no indication at this time that Rez Ball is going to get any kind of release in movie theaters.

So as of right now, if you're interested in watching Rez Ball when it comes out, you are going to need to have a Netflix subscription.

Rez Ball cast

The main cast members of Rez Ball are all indigenous actors, including a number that you have seen in other projects, like Jessica Matten (Dark Winds), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Kiowa Gordon (Dark Winds) and Dallas Goldtooth (Reservation Dogs).

But there is also a slate of new, up-and-coming actors in the cast. Here is a complete list from Netflix:

Cody Lightning

Ernest Tsosie

Kauchani H. Bratt

Devin Sampson Craig

River Rayne Thomas

Jojo Jackson

Avery Hale

Hunter Redhorse Arthur

Henry Wilson Jr.

Jaren K. Robledo

Damian Castellane

Kusem Goodwind

Zoey Reyes

Rez Ball plot

Freeland and Harjo adapted the Rez Ball screenplay from the book Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation by Michael Powell, and his original New York Times article. Here is the official synopsis:

"In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage, face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive. This is more than just a game; it's a journey of resilience and unity, a true underdog story deeply rooted in Native American culture and spirit."

Rez Ball trailer

Get a sneak peek at the upcoming Netflix movie by watching the official Rez Ball trailer directly below:

Rez Ball | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Sydney Freeland movies

Rez Ball is definitely the biggest movie that Sydney Freeland has directed thus far in her career, but she is well versed in big TV titles, having directed episodes of Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, Fear the Walking Dead, The Wilds, Reservation Dogs, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Echo.

Her two prior feature directing credits are for indie movies, but they are acclaimed. Particularly her debut feature Drunktown's Finest, which received multiple citations and nominations from film festivals, including the Sundance Film Festival. Her other movie, which also played Sundance, is Deidra & Laney Rob a Train.