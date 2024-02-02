American Primeval: plot, cast and everything we know

One of the most exciting Netflix shows of 2024 promises to be American Primeval, an upcoming epic Western limited series that's set to explore American westward expansion, and all the dangers faced by the settlers.

The show, which has an impressive cast roster and some worthy names behind the camera, is another attempt for storytellers to mythologize the founding of the American West, and it's one of Netflix's first attempts to make the kind of Western shows that Paramount Plus trades in.

Judging by the cast list and locations mentioned, it seems that the show is based on true events, so it'll be a great watch for American history buffs.

Excited for this upcoming Netflix limited series? Well here's all we know about American Primeval so far.

Netflix has given the very broad release date window of "2024" for American Primeval, though we'll update you when a more specific time frame is confirmed.

We'd expect American Primeval to come out in Q2 or beyond, though (that is, April or later) as Netflix has confirmed the release dates for all of its big shows that are coming in the first few months of the year.

American Primeval trailer

While an official trailer for American Primeval hasn't been revealed yet, a small amount of footage for the show has been shown to the public. As part of its Next on Netflix showcase in February 2024, we got to see a four-second snippet with three scenes.

Firstly, we see a procession of caravans traveling across a plain; then, we see Jai Courney's Virgil (more on the cast below), a trapper pointing a gun and somebody; finally, we see the silhouette of a Crow warrior leading their people out of an encampment. You can see the footage below, beginning at 1:15:

American Primeval plot

Netflix's official synopsis for American Primeval tells how it's about the birth of the American West, as different groups of people battle the elements, and each other, to carve out a living in this dangerous wilderness.

However, through character and casting descriptions (more on that later), we can find out a little about who these people are.

Firstly, we have some bounty hunters and trappers, living off the land and their own penchant for violence. There are also Mormon settlers, traveling west to join their people who are settling in Utah.

We've also got the inhabitants of Fort Bridger in Wyoming, which was then a fur trading outpost (which may tie the above two groups). Staying here are its townspeople, as well as a family of settlers looking to travel further west.

We've also got members of the Wolf Clan, who are Crow soldiers that have turned rogue from their people.

American Primeval cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

A lot of cast members have been announced for American Primeval. They're led by Taylor Kitsch (Lone Survivor, The Terminal List) though we actually know least about this character. We know more about the other factions.

Our Mormon travelers are led by Dane DeHaan's (The Amazing Spider-Man, Oppenheimer, A Cure for Wellness) Jacob Pratt, and his wife Abish played by Saura Lightfoot Leon (Masters of the Air). Sharing their faith is James Wolsey, the leader of a Mormon militia who's played by Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown, Monarch).

Over at Fort Bridger we've got plenty of people. The founder is Jim Bridger, depicted by Shea Wigham (Non-Stop, Joker), and he's assisted by Nick Hargrove's (Charmed) Cottrell. There's also Betty Gilpin (The Hunt, GLOW) as Sara and Preston Mota (Asteroid City) as her son Devin, who are on a quest to the frontier and are stopping by the Fort on the way.

Then there are the Wolf Clan, led by Red Feather, who's played by Derek Hinkey (Americana). And on the frontier are Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad, A Good Day to Die Hard) as Virgil and Kyle Bradley Davis (American Horror Story, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Tilly. These men are trappers but they're also bounty hunters.

Finally, we have Two Moons, played by Shawnee Pourier (Dark Winds). She's on the run from her village, though we don't know which of the above factions she encounters.

When does American Primeval take place?

Netflix hasn't confirmed when American Primeval is set to take place, but again we can use historical precedent to narrow it down.

The Mormon travelers are heading to Utah, to join people already settling there. Mormons began to settle Utah, in particular Salt Lake City, from 1847, so American Primeval likely takes place after this. However it won't take place any later than 1881, when the real Jim Bridger died (if American Primeval is basing itself on historical events, rather than just a historical setting).

Some important dates in this period are the Utah War between 1857 and 1858, when the US Government sent troops into Utah which resulted in the state's governorship moving to the hands of a non-Mormon (and also a US Army base was built in Fort Bridger), and the Mountain Meadows Massacre in 1857, in which a Mormon militia attacked a party of settlers heading towards California. The character of James Wolsey seems inspired by the latter, as well as other similar events at the time.

During the 1850s and 60s, the Crow tribe was fending off land conquests from the Lakota Sioux and Cheyenne tribes, with many wars and skirmishes between these peoples.