Shetland season 9: everything we know

Shetland season 9 is still to be officially confirmed, but the BBC would be mad not to order a new round of episodes!

When Douglas Henshall left at the end of season 7, the big question was could the series continue to be a success without its leading man?

Well, Shetland season 8 emphatically proved that the show could not only survive but also thrive as Ashley Jensen joined as DI Ruth Calder. She teamed up with regular Alison O'Donnell as Tosh and the pair struck up immediate chemistry. Met Police DI Calder was seen returning to her native Shetland to retrieve a vulnerable witness to a gangland murder. Calder and Tosh soon found themselves involved in a tricky case, which saw murder, secrets and twists galore. At times they had their differences, but ultimately they worked well together and it's hard to imagine them not pairing up for a new case.

The only word we've had about season 9 from the cast is Ashley Jensen speaking on The Graham Norton Show. What's clear from her words back in November is that she hadn't at that stage been told she would feature in two seasons. "I have no idea how it will continue. I don't know if there will be another after it. So I just literally treated it as a six-part series."

But given the high viewing figures and the generally good reception season 8 got, surely season 9 is on the cards?! Here's everything we know…

Shetland season 9 is likely to air late 2024. This is assuming the BBC quickly gives it the greenlight and it starts filming in the spring of 2024.

Shetland season 9 cast

There's no official word yet but it seems highly likely Ashley Jensen will return as DI Ruth Calder and Alison O’Donnell as Tosh. Plus Steven Robertson is bound to be back as DC Sandy Wilson.

Shetland season 9 plot

The final moments of season 8 saw an emotional Calder running into the sea. She seemed to forget the part about wearing a swimming costume and went in in her clothes! It felt like it set up the next season with Calder now looking to stay on Shetland for the foreseeable and potentially another case. Quite what the case will be we don’t know.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.