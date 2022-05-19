Granite Harbour — cast, plot and all about the new cop drama

Granite Harbour on BBC1 is a new polcie drama that sees Small Axe star Romario Simpson playing former soldier-turned-cop Davis Lindo.

After his final tour he’s sent to train as a detective constable in the northeast of Scotland, where he’s paired up with mentor DCI Tara ‘Bart’ Bartlett (Annika star Hannah Donaldson). And first up they must solve the murder of an oil industry bigwig.

Granite Harbour began filming in Aberdeenshire and Glasgow in April 2022, and here’s everything you need to know about the three-part drama series you can enjoy later this year...

Granite Harbour premieres on the BBC Scotland channel later in 2022. It will then be shown on BBC1 and iPlayer. Keep an eye on this page and we’ll let you know when there’s a definite air date, plus if the series is released in the US and internationally.

Granite Harbour plot

Granite Harbour follows the new life of Lance Corporal Davis Lindo (Romario Simpson), who after his final tour with the Royal Military Police hopes to become a detective at New Scotland Yard. Instead, his dreams are scuppered and he’s sent to train as a detective constable in Aberdeen, which is a world away from everything the soldier has ever known. Luckily Davis is paired up with his mentor DCI Tara Bartlett, a streetwise, razor-sharp Scot who is used to working alone. Together the unlikely duo must investigate the murder of one of Aberdeen’s most recognisable faces from the oil industry which sees them thrust into a corporate battle.

Granite Harbour cast — Romario Simpson plays Davis Lind

Romario Simpson plays the lead Granite Harbour character of Davis Lindo. He recently played Barnaby Mabunda in the BBC1 series Noughts and Crosses. He was also in the TV series Dixi and played Lizard in Small Axe.

Romario Simpson plays a London detective relocated to Aberdeen in Granite Harbour. (Image credit: Getty)

Hannah Donaldson as DCI Tara ‘Bart’ Bartlett

Hannah Donaldson plays DCI Tara ‘Bart’ Bartlett. She's previously starred in Scottish crime dramas such as Rebus and Case Histories. She also starred as Charly Hendricks in the series Murder Island, the show that challenged the public to solve an Ian Rankin murder mystery. She’s also been in Shetland, Deadwater Fell, the Demon Headmaster and Annika.

Hannah Donaldson in Murder Island. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who else is starring Granite Harbour?

Granite Harbour will also star Holby City and Liar actress Dawn Steele, while Gary Lewis (Vigil) and Fiona Bell (The Nest) round out the cast.

Dawn Steele as Ange Godard in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Granite Harbour?

The BBC hasn't yet released a trailer for Granite Harbour but when they do, we’ll post it up on this page.