Mandy season 3: release date, cast, episode guide and everything we know

Mandy season 3 sees the "hapless, jobless heroine" returning for another round of daft adventures as she tries to realize her big dreams. She's tried plenty of jobs in the past, and she's about to turn her hand to even more gigs.

Talking about the reaction to Mandy so far, creator and star Diane Morgan said: "Mandy seems to have the broadest appeal of all the shows I’ve done. Mums and daughters watch it together. Lots of people say it helps them get over a bad day by watching someone have an even worse one.

"There's a sort of comedy that takes you out of yourself, like Laurel and Hardy, or The Young Ones; totally absurd comedy where anything could happen, and it's not based in reality; it’s medication really. It’s an alternative universe. Motherland is maybe too close to home for some people.

"People like Mandy because, no matter how bad things get Mandy doesn't let things affect her, she doesn’t care what people think of her, she’s her own person."

The new series sees Mandy undergoing an operation so she can take to the skies as an air stewardess, stopping local people from climbing a historic tree (via the use of poison darts), and becoming a living statue. Here's what you need to know about Mandy season 3.

Mandy season 3 airs at 10 pm on Wednesday, March 27 on BBC Two. The second episode airs immediately afterward at 10.15 pm.

The remaining four eps will air in the timeslots on Wednesday, April 3, and Wednesday, April 10 (two per day).

If you'd prefer to watch the series on demand, all six episodes of Mandy season 3 (along with the previous two installments) are available to stream on BBC iPlayer right now.

Mandy season 3 episode guide

Mandy season 3 episode 1, "Destination Dundee": Mandy often has her head in the clouds — normally a disadvantage for long-term success. But in her new role, it is absolutely essential.

Mandy season 3 episode 2, "Get Mandy Carter": Mandy's precious me-time is disturbed by an unexpected visitor, whose arrival sparks a series of events that lead her to a new job where she makes new friends -—and even newer enemies.

Mandy season 3 episode 3, "Humandy Statue": Mandy dabbles in things she does not understand. Which is almost everything if you're Mandy.

Mandy season 3 episode 4, "The Career Ladder": Mandy is going up in the world for once. But someone, or something, is out to send her crashing down to earth.

Mandy season 3 episode 5, "Nandy": A shocking revelation in the nail bar leads Mandy to confess a dark secret to Lola: there's a skeleton in her attic. Behind that box of old pottery frogs.

Mandy season 3 episode 6, "The Ballad of Mandy Carter": Mandy examines the role of the shadowy global elite in contemporary world events.

Talking about the new series, Diane Morgan revealed which of Mandy's latest misadventures are her favourite.

"There's three I like equally", she said, "the first episode, 'Destination: Dundee', is great because it feels quite filmic and it was lovely to work with Paul Ready from Motherland again, and he's really great in it. Episode five, 'Nandy', because I liked playing Mandy's nan, which was fun, and there's some puppets in it, so that was a bit different.

"And the final episode, because it's got a lot of visual moments in it that I always enjoy. It's very dramatic, and it's got a musical finale, and who doesn't like that. One of my favourite bits in it is where I have a party hat on — that's probably my favourite bit of the whole series but it won't be anyone else's", Morgan added.

Mandy tries out being a human statue. (Image credit: BBC/Richard Harrison)

Who's in the Mandy season 3 cast?

Obviously, you can't have Mandy without, well, Mandy, and Diane Morgan (of Philomena Cunk and Motherland fame) is back as our job-hopping heroine, Mandy Carter, for more misadventures. In addition, Tom Basden reprises the role of Mandy's benefits advisor, and Michelle Greenidge returns as Lola. Mark Silcox, Alistair Green and Michael Spicer also play various roles in the series.

Tom Basden returns as Mandy's long-suffering job centre worker. (Image credit: BBC/Richard Harrison)

There are a handful of new cast members on board for the new series. They are Paul Ready (Utopia, Motherland), Beverley Callard (Coronation Street), Robbie Gee (Extraordinary, Murder in Provence), and Nathan Foad (Our Flag Means Death).

Is there a Mandy season 3 trailer?

Yes! You can get a taste of the trouble Mandy gets herself into in the short Mandy season 3 trailer which dropped just a couple of weeks ahead of the show's debut.