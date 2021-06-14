'Murder in Provence' — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all you need to know

BritBox has announced its first global commission as BritBox UK and BritBox North America join forces to bring us Murder in Provence, a brand new crime thriller.

The series, which is due to start filming in both the UK and France in July will mark the first global collaboration between BritBox UK and BritBox North America, and the three-part series promises to have viewers on the edges of their seats.

Will Harrison, Managing Director BritBox UK said “We hope that Murder in Provence will be the first of many global originals made exclusively for BritBox subscribers. The books by M.L. Longworth seem to be tailor made for television and we can’t wait to launch the series next year.”

Murder in Provence will be three 90 minute episodes, available exclusively to BritBox subscribers in 2022.

When an exact air date is announced we will update this page.

What is Murder in Provence about?

Adapted from the books by M.L. Longworth, Murder in Provence follows Antoine Verlaque, an Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, and his romantic partner Marine Bonnet as they investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home. Their efforts are aided by Hélène, a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante.

While the exact crimes the trio will be faced with are being kept under wraps for now, Alison Owen of Monumental Television has promised: "The pairing of Roger Allam and Nancy Carroll as Antoine and Marine is just delicious and promises sparring and fun as they solve crimes in one of the world’s most beautiful landscapes".

Roger Allam will take the lead role in Murder in Provence. (Image credit: Getty)

Who will star in Murder in Provence?

While the full cast is yet to be announced, we do know Murder in Provence will see Roger Allam (Endeavour, The Thick of It) take the lead as Antoine Verlaque, while Nancy Carroll (The Crown, Father Brown) plays his partner Marine Bonnet and Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) stars as Hélène.

Murder in Provence is being adapted for the screen by renowned playwright Shelagh Stephenson (Shirley, Before You Go, Downton Abbey), directed by Chloe Thomas (The Deceived, Harlots, Victoria) and produced by Grainne Marmion (Harlots, Doctor Foster). Executive Producers are Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Alison Carpenter.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we will add one to this page as soon as it is released.