'Murder in Provence': exclusive first look at new Roger Allam drama

We've got an exclusive look at Murder in Provence, a brand new three-part crime drama coming to BritBox on March 1 in the US and UK.

If you don't know it yet, Murder in Provence is an exciting new crime drama based on the books by M. L. Longworth. It stars Roger Allam (Endeavour, The Thick of It), Nancy Carroll (The Crown, Father Brown), and Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

The show follows Antoine Verlaque (Allam), Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, and romantic partner Marine Bonnet (Carroll) as they investigate the murders, mysteries, and dark underbelly of their idyllic home in southern France. Their efforts are aided by Hélène (Settle), a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante.

In the below clip from the very first episode of the series, we're treated to some of the stunning scenery in the area, before meeting Antoine and Marine making plans for a lovely meal together at a restaurant. Sadly, their plans are rudely interrupted by a call from Hélène who tells them they need to get to her as soon as possible because there's been a murder!

Take a look at the exclusive teaser below:

If this exclusive hasn't got you intrigued, the official trailer for Murder in Provence was released just a few weeks ago, and it gives you a taste of what the show has in store for Antoine, Marine, and Hélène.

Intercut with plenty of banter between our leading duo, the trailer teases their eccentric relationship, and some of the cases they'll be tackling in each feature-length episode. Although it looks like Antoine and Marine will be taking in the sights and sounds of the area, their work isn't very far behind them at all.

You can watch the trailer here:

Murder in Provence premieres exclusively on BritBox on March 1, 2022. For more info on all the latest shows, check out our TV Guide. We have a full list of BritBox shows.