How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 6: release date, TV and streaming for final season

One of TV's most beloved horror-comedies is on its final stretch as What We Do in the Shadows season 6 is set to be the last batch of episodes for the show, and it premieres on Monday, October 21.

Based on the movie of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows is about a group of vampires living in Staten Island. Over five seasons we've seen them start a nightclub, go up against a council of vampires and grapple with their immortality.

Judging by the season 6 trailer, What We Do in the Shadows' final run will see the characters reawakening an old flatmate who decides to help the vampires on their conquest of the USA.

If you're keen to watch What We Do in the Shadows for its final season, here's how you can do so online or on TV.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 6 in the US

The first way to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 6 in the US is on cable, with the series airing on FX on Mondays.

The show will debut on Monday, October 21 with three episodes beginning at 10 pm ET/PT, and each week a new episode will air at that same time.

Here's that full release schedule:



Monday, October 21: The Return of Jerry

Monday, October 21: Headhunting

Monday, October 21: Sleep Hypnosis

Monday, October 28: Railroad

Monday, November 4: Nandor's Army

Monday, November 11: Laszlo's Father

Monday, November 18: March Madness

Monday, November 25: P.I. Undercover: New York

If you don't have FX on your cable schedule then a few live TV streaming services will let you stream it online: there's Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or Sling TV (with its Hollywood add-on pack).

Your other option for watching What We Do in the Shadows season 6 is on Hulu, as episodes of the show will arrive on the streamer a day after they air on FX.

Hulu just saw a price hike up to $9.99 monthly (and $18.99 for its ad-free tier) and you can also get access via Hulu with Live TV mentioned above or the Disney Bundle.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 6 in the UK or Australia

If you live in the UK, Australia or most other regions, we haven't had a release date for What We Do in the Shadows season 6 for you just yet.

The series will probably come to Disney Plus as the streamer has aired all past seasons of the show, but there's no word on when that'll be. In the past, the episodes have dropped in one batch once they finish airing in the US, so maybe they'll come in December.

One exception to this is in Canada, which is getting the show on Disney Plus at the same time as they come to Hulu in the US.