A Gentleman in Moscow episode 2 recap: new and old friends

It's a year since Rostov (Ewan McGregor) was put under house arrest at the Metropol, and the count is doing what he can to make the best of his situation in A Gentleman in Moscow episode 2. The key to that is his relationships — both new and old.

On the latter, Rostov spies his friend Mishka (Fehinti Balogun) speaking passionately about the struggles of the new Soviet regime and the need to continue the goals of the Russian revolution. This is not the first time we've seen Mishka, as he was in attendance at Rostov's trial in episode 1. But these two have a complicated past.

Read on to find out what else transpires in A Gentleman in Moscow episode 2, "An Invitation."

Old wounds

Rostov confronts Mishka in the lobby after the meeting. He's curt with Mishka for not visiting him and questioning what "yoke of tyranny" Mishka suffered under when Rostov treated him like a brother. Mishka remembers it differently, saying Rostov was ashamed of him.

Through Rostov's memories, we learn not only were the two of them close, but so was Mishka with Rostov's sister Alina (Maddie Evans). The two seemed like they were in love, but Rostov put an end to that, which was what led to their relationship deteriorating.

Someone else is curious about Rostov and Mishka's relationship, Glebnikov (Johnny Harris). He wants Rostov to provide information on what kind of man Mishka is, noting he has some influence in the party. Rostov does not offer anything of substance, saying he and Mishka have drifted apart because of their circumstances.

New faces and places

Rostov continues to spend time with Nina (Alexa Goodall), teaching her lessons in etiquette and more. However, one afternoon their lunch is interrupted when two large dogs run into the dining room and cause a commotion. Their owner casually walks in after them, in no rush to stop them. This is Anna Urbanov (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a Russian movie star, Nina informs Rostov.

Rostov intervenes, whistling so the dogs immediately come to him. Anna apologizes for their ill behavior, but Rostov says behavior is a matter of handling, inferring Anna is to blame. Despite this, the two have a flirty back-and-forth before Anna leaves.

In addition to a new face, Rostov finds some new space as well. He notices a light coming through his closet wall and discovers a bigger and abandoned room. With Nina's help, he gathers some of his old furniture still being held in the hotel's storage room and makes the space his secret sanctuary.

Rostov continues to learn there is plenty to discover in the hotel. One afternoon he hears pigeons cooing in the hallway outside his room. He follows the noise and finds it's coming from behind a door. However, unlike his closet, this door is locked and he is unable to find out what lies behind it.

Rumors and drinks

Anna has lunch with a member of the Ministry of Culture, Alexei Nachevko (Jason Forbes), digging into rumors that Lenin is having health issues. Alexei denies them all, but he says if something were to happen to Lenin, the party would be led by someone who recognizes the importance of film, like Trotsky, not a "thug" like Stalin. Alexei then offers to set up meetings with Anna and some high-profile Russian directors, but she knows it comes with a cost. Alexei wants to have dinner and drinks.

Later, Mishka is sitting at the hotel bar when some other patrons are rudely demanding service. He tells them they can wait like everyone else, which causes a fight between him and the three men. Rostov arrives on the scene and helps Mishka, but they are still outnumbered. It's only when the hotel staff intervenes that everything is broken up.

After the fisticuffs, Rostov lets his true frustrations show for how his class has been treated, wondering what threat someone like Petrov was. Mishka says Rostov used to believe people deserved to become whatever they wanted, but Rostov calls it a childish dream. Either way, Mishka says it's time for them to look forward, not backward.

As they talked, Anna walked through the lobby and spotted Rostov. She then sends him a note, inviting him to dinner.

Dinner with Anna

As Rostov goes to meet Anna, Nina interrupts and says they had a previous engagement. Rostov tells her he'll make it up to her and shoos her away, but she is persistent. As Rostov sits down with Anna at the bar, Nina sits down next to them. When Anna suggests they try a restaurant outside the hotel, Nina chimes in that Rostov will be shot if he leaves. Anna asks if Rostov knows Nina, to which he responds, "More than I would like." Anna gives Rostov her room number and tells him to meet her there in 20 minutes.

With his date gone for the moment, Rostov attempts to apologize to Nina, but she is angry and leaves in a huff.

Rostov goes to Anna's room, which is his old suite. After dinner is brought to them, Anna makes observations about Rostov. She says he was a man of means who never wanted for anything, at least not because of lack of money; and his status is inherited, not earned. He should be dead based on all of this, so she wonders why the party chose to imprison him instead.

Rather than answer, Rostov turns the tables. He guesses she is the only child of a fisherman based on how she cut up their dinner. However, when Rostov guesses she wanted to escape her village, she corrects him, calling it the happiest she's ever been. He questions if her father dying at an early age led her to leave? Now she refuses to answer.

They ask about spouses and children, which neither have, then each goes back to what the other won't answer: why Rostov is alive and why Anna left her village? But neither budges. To deal with this impasse, they go to bed together.

Afterward, Rostov tells Anna a legend about a tree with fruit as black as coal, which if eaten could start your life anew. She asks if he would eat it, but he says he wouldn't want to lose the memory of this night. Anna jokingly asks if he truly feels so fondly for a night with a "lowly actress?" Rostov jokes, "times have changed." Anna doesn't take this well, thinking Rostov means she previously would have been "beneath" him. He doesn't help himself when he says that wouldn't "necessarily" be true. She asks him to leave.

Goodbye gift

Ewan McGergor in A Gentleman in Moscow (Image credit: Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime)

Rostov apologizes properly to Nina for cancelling their prior engagement and neglecting their friendship. But that's not the only reason Nina is upset. She reveals she is starting school after New Year’s and will no longer be staying at the Metropol. She asks if he can teach her instead, but Rostov says she needs a proper education and the chance to make lasting friends.

Later, Glebnikov once again asks for Rostov to give info on Mishka. Rostov wonders why Mishka is so important to him, Glebnikov says that Mishka risked his standing in the party to save Rostov's life. Rostov calls Mishka loyal to a fault and the best humanity has to offer. So why did Rostov deem Mishka unworthy of Alina? Because he "wrongly" thought nobility was a birthright, but now he believes some men can become gentlemen despite where they come from. Glebnikov asks if Rostov believes he could become a gentleman, but he defers, saying he doesn't know Glebnikov.

It's New Year's Eve. Anna has dinner with Alexei and invites him to her room, even though she correctly guesses he is gay, saying rumors of a night with a famous actress could distract people from the truth. Rostov watches as they leave together before joining Nina for their planned dinner.

Rostov toasts their "unanticipated and truly wonderful friendship" and gifts her Alina's binoculars. Nina also has a gift for Rostov, but asks him not to open it until after midnight. She gives him a big hug goodbye.

Rostov spends the rest of New Year's at the hotel staff's party, celebrating with Andrey (Lyes Salem), Vasily (Daniel Cerqueria), Marina (Leah Harvey) and Mishka. Afterward, Mishka and Rostov share a drink in Rostov's room. Rostov wonders if Alina would still be alive if he hadn't stopped her and Miskha's relationship. He apologizes for what he did and thanks Mishka for lying that Rostov wrote the poem that saved his life. They promise to see each other again.

Rostov finally opens the present Nina gave him: her hotel master key. He immediately takes it to unlock the door from earlier. It leads to the roof of the hotel, where Rostov enjoys the morning air of the first day of the new year.

New episodes of A Gentleman in Moscow release on Fridays on Paramount Plus and air on Showtime on Sundays.