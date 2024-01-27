Things You Should Have Done: cast, plot and everything we know

Things You Should Have Done is written by and starring Sneakerhead's Lucia Keskin.

Things You Should Have Done is a hilarious dysfunctional family sitcom coming to BBC3, written by and starring comedian Lucia Keskin. She plays Chi, a lazy woman who has sat on her parents’ sofa doing very little for the past 20-years. But when they die unexpectedly, Chi learns that she will only inherit their house if she completes the list of ‘things you should have done’ they left behind for her.

Each episode of Things You Should Have Done sees Chi tackle another item on her to-do list, but her auntie Karen, played by Selin Hizli, is waiting in the wings for her to fail, so she can get her own hands on the property. “I cannot believe it's actually happening, very excited and just so grateful to fulfil a dream with such a great team of people,” says creator and star Lucia Keskin. “But above all it’s just nice to get out of the house.”

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC3 sitcom Things You Should Have Done…

Things You Should Have Done is a six-part series that will air on BBC3 and BBCiPlayer. As soon as a definite release date is confirmed, we’ll update this page.

Things You Should Have Done plot

For the past 20 years Chi has lived with her parents in Ramsgate, England, eating crisps, making vlogs, watching sitcoms and doing very little else. But then her parents die unexpectedly, and she’s suddenly forced to fend for herself. Worse still, she hears that she will only inherit the house on condition she completes a list of 'Things You Should Have Done’ left by her parents. And this includes everything from petting a dog to getting a job. Meanwhile Chi’s highly strung Auntie Karen (Selin Hizli) wants nothing to do with her dependent pest of a niece, but very much wants the house she feels is rightfully hers.

Things You Should Have Done cast — Lucia Keskin as Chi

Comedian Lucia Keskin plays the bone-idle Chi, who depends on her parents for her survival. She’s previously had roles in Big Boys, Live at the Moth Club and Sneakerhead.

Lucia Keskin (on left) in her previous comedy Sneakerhead. (Image credit: UKTV)

Selin Hizli as Auntie Karen

Selin Hizli plays Chi’s scheming auntie. She played Margaret Ward in Grantchester and has also appeared in Land Girls, Mum, Am I Being Unreasonable?, Six Four, Deadwater Fell and Luther,

Who else is starring in Things You Should Have Done?

Things You Should Have Done also stars Daniel Fearn, Jamie Bisping, Martha Cope, Darren Strange, Sinead Matthews, Sachin K. Sharma and Steve Brody.

Is there a trailer for Things You Should Have Done?

No, not at the moment, but if the BBC releases a Things You Should Have Done trailer, we’ll post it on here.