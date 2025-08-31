TV tonight: our highlights for Monday, September 1, including new thriller, The Guest
There is also a new episode of Eat Yourself Healthy to enjoy.
Here's our TV tonight picks for Monday, September 1 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
The Guest, BBC1, 9 pm
A chance encounter between two women from very different backgrounds has deadly repercussions in this four-part psychological thriller set in Wales. Fran (Eve Myles) is a businesswoman who employs down-on-her-luck cleaner Ria (Gabrielle Creevy) after seeing her advert in her local supermarket. However, when Ria is asked to house-sit while Fran’s away, a terrible tragedy unites them in ways they could never have predicted and events take a dark turn. Great performances from the leads and nice scenery propel this drama along, and the shocking cliffhanger of this opener is certain to leave you wanting to know what happens next. Also available on iPlayer as a box set.
The Runarounds, Prime Video
Starring real-life musicians Axel Ellis, Jesse Golliher, William Lipton, Zendé Murdock and Jeremy Yun, this drama series follows teenage high-school graduates from North Carolina who must decide whether to get jobs, go to college or risk everything to play music in their rock band called The Runarounds. This eight-parter has original music performed by the band, and the stars have never acted before. This is a bit like an older version of School of Rock.
Jamie: Eat Yourself Healthy, Channel 4, 8 pm
Ironically, you will need to be a couch potato for an hour to take in all the useful info in Jamie Oliver’s latest series about being healthy, which shares not only easy-to-follow recipes but wellbeing tips. This episode focuses on brain function, starting with a salmon tray bake with harissa-spiced chickpeas and couscous. Then he shares two meals for energy: chicken balls in a vegetable broth for the B vitamins and iron-filled spinach and lentil fritters. And, upending expectations in true Jamie-style, he wraps the benefits of beans in pastry and makes a chocolate dessert – both of which, the science shows, are good for us.
Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry, U&Dave, 9 pm
As friends and Gavin & Stacey co-stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb continue their road trip, this week’s stops include Blenheim Palace and Bath. It’s a pleasantly meandering journey – a bit like their experience in Blenheim’s maze – and the pair are happy to take a detour, especially if it involves a cream tea. Larry’s also keen to keep up his daily habit of cold-water swimming, even in the snow. A puppet-making class is more Alison’s style and it prompts her to share some childhood memories as this gentle series winds its way to next week’s conclusion.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
