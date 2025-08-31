TV tonight: our highlights for Monday, September 1, including new thriller, The Guest

Here's our TV tonight picks for Monday, September 1 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

The Guest, BBC1, 9 pm

A chance encounter between two women from very different backgrounds has deadly repercussions in this four-part psychological thriller set in Wales. Fran (Eve Myles) is a businesswoman who employs down-on-her-luck cleaner Ria (Gabrielle Creevy) after seeing her advert in her local supermarket. However, when Ria is asked to house-sit while Fran’s away, a terrible tragedy unites them in ways they could never have predicted and events take a dark turn. Great performances from the leads and nice scenery propel this drama along, and the shocking cliffhanger of this opener is certain to leave you wanting to know what happens next. Also available on iPlayer as a box set.

The Runarounds, Prime Video

Starring real-life musicians Axel Ellis, Jesse Golliher, William Lipton, Zendé Murdock and Jeremy Yun, this drama series follows teenage high-school graduates from North Carolina who must decide whether to get jobs, go to college or risk everything to play music in their rock band called The Runarounds. This eight-parter has original music performed by the band, and the stars have never acted before. This is a bit like an older version of School of Rock.

Jamie: Eat Yourself Healthy, Channel 4, 8 pm

Ironically, you will need to be a couch potato for an hour to take in all the useful info in Jamie Oliver’s latest series about being healthy, which shares not only easy-to-follow recipes but wellbeing tips. This episode focuses on brain function, starting with a salmon tray bake with harissa-spiced chickpeas and couscous. Then he shares two meals for energy: chicken balls in a vegetable broth for the B vitamins and iron-filled spinach and lentil fritters. And, upending expectations in true Jamie-style, he wraps the benefits of beans in pastry and makes a chocolate dessert – both of which, the science shows, are good for us.

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry, U&Dave, 9 pm

As friends and Gavin & Stacey co-stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb continue their road trip, this week’s stops include Blenheim Palace and Bath. It’s a pleasantly meandering journey – a bit like their experience in Blenheim’s maze – and the pair are happy to take a detour, especially if it involves a cream tea. Larry’s also keen to keep up his daily habit of cold-water swimming, even in the snow. A puppet-making class is more Alison’s style and it prompts her to share some childhood memories as this gentle series winds its way to next week’s conclusion.