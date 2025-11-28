No Netflix Black Friday Deal? Here’s where to get Netflix for $3/Month

While almost every streaming service rolls out Black Friday deals, Netflix remains famously resistant to discounting its subscription plans. Unlike Disney+ or Paramount, Netflix continues to play the Grinch.

The good news, binge-watchers, is that I've researched the cheapest Netflix Black Friday prices, and found Netflix deals for as little as $2.87 per month!

Where to get $3 Netflix deal

In countries like Pakistan, Egypt, India, Nigeria, and Kenya, Netflix subscriptions are priced far below what US or European customers pay.

For example, in Egypt, the Standard plan costs roughly EGP 170/month — about $5.44 USD or £4.59 GBP — compared to $7.99 in the United States.

Pakistan’s Standard plan is even lower, at around $2.87 USD/month – a saving of almost 65% on the US price.

But what if you're entitled to one of these cheap deals but currently in the US, UK, Canada or Australia?

With a VPN, you can unblock your local Netflix deal and grab the savings – as if you were back in, say Pakistan

Watch Netflix with Black Friday VPN deals

While there's no Black Friday Netflix coupon or holiday deal in the USA, savvy international citizens can save by subscribing to their local Netflix.

If you're on holiday or traveling, why not subscribe your local Netflix? You can access it with NordVPN, Surfshark and Express VPN.... which are on sale for Black Friday.

Surfshark One | 2 years + 3 months free

Now: $2.19 per month at Surfshark



🔒 Unlimited installs and data

📺 Streaming unblocking for Netflix Surfshark Starter is also available for $1.99 per month if you don't need antivirus. Plus you can get a 7-day FREE trial for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025!

NordVPN | 2 years + 4 months FREE

Now: $2.99 per month at NordVPN



🚀 Our #1-rated VPN with great speeds

📺 Streaming unblocking for Netflix

🔐 Excellent, audited privacy credentials



NordVPN is our top-rated VPN and this deal saves you over $300 if you sign up for the best-value 2 year plan. Plus there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN | 2 years + 4 months free

Now: $2.44 per month at ExpressVPN



🚀 Great speeds for streaming Netflix

📱 Super-simple, polished apps



The first Black Friday deal from ExpressVPN is a cracker. Plus there's a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can watch Netflix with it and see for yourself.

Here's why there's no Netflix Black Friday deal

Netflix doesn’t 'do' Black Friday deals because it doesn’t need to – its content, global reach, and smart regional pricing keep subscribers paying year-round.

With Jingle Bell Heist, Stranger Things season 5, Squid Game and huge live events such as the upcoming Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua boxing event, Netflix attracts binge-watchers without breaking a sweat.

If Netflix were to offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, users could likely hang tight and wait for the deals to drop – instead of subscribing year-round.

With 230 million subscribers around the world, Netflix's scale and exceptional content library allows it to grow without seasonal discounts.

