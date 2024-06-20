Celebrity MasterChef 2024: line-up, judges, challenges and everything we know

John and Gregg are back to put more celebrities through their paces.

Celebrity MasterChef 2024 is back to put a new batch of famous faces through their paces and see who has what it takes to impress the judges with their culinary skills.

This year we have got 20 new celebrities from the world of entertainment including pop stars, athletes, actors and comedians, all hoping to make it through to the final as they're put through six weeks of increasingly intense challenges.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, says: “Celebrity MasterChef fans are in for a treat this summer – with a top line-up of celebrities and the ever-thrilling John and Gregg on judging duty. These stars will need to pull out all the stops this year as we’re really testing their mettle. It’s one you won’t want to miss!”

But who has got what it takes to join the Celebrity MasterChef winners list? Here is everything we know about Celebrity MasterChef 2024, including this year's star-studded line-up...

We are still waiting for a confirmed release date for Celebrity MasterChef 2024, however, we do know it will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this summer.

As soon as we have an official date we will update this guide.

Celebrity MasterChef 2024 contestants

This year's batch of celebrities will be rolling up their sleeves as they step into the MasterChef kitchen, but only one will come out on top in this battle and earn the title of Celebrity MasterChef Champion 2024.

Let's meet the famous faces trying to whip up a storm in the kitchen...

Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: BBC) Danielle Harold (Image credit: BBC) Edith Bowman (Image credit: BBC) Vito Coppola (Image credit: BBC) Charlotte Crosby (Image credit: BBC) Emma Thynn (Image credit: BBC) Snoochie Shy (Image credit: BBC) Dominic Skinner (Image credit: BBC) Rochenda Sandall (Image credit: BBC) Jamie McDonald (Image credit: BBC) Ian 'H' Watkins (Image credit: BBC) OJ Borg (Image credit: BBC) Craig Doyle (Image credit: BBC) Christine McGuinness (Image credit: BBC) Jake Quickenden (Image credit: BBC) Mutya Buena (Image credit: BBC) Diane Carson (Image credit: BBC) Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (Image credit: BBC) Eshaan Akbar (Image credit: BBC) Tamer Hassan (Image credit: BBC) Chloe Burrows

Heading into the MasterChef kitchen is... reality stars Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Burrows, model and TV personality Christine McGuinness, TV and radio presenter, Craig Doyle, former EastEnders star Danielle Harold, TV personality Diane Carson, make-up artist and TV judge Dominic Skinner, TV and radio presenter Edith Bowman, model and TV personality Emma Thynn, comedian and actor Eshaan Akbar and Gladiators star and Team GB Sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Joining them are pop star Ian ‘H’ Watkins, singer, actor and presenter Jake Quickenden, comedian Jamie MacDonald, pop star Mutya Buena, BBC Radio 2 presenter OJ Borg, actor Rochenda Sandall, TV and radio presenter Snoochie Shy, actor Tamer Hassan and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer and choreographer Vito Coppola.

Celebrity MasterChef 2024 judges

Once again MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be keeping a close eye on the culinary efforts of the 20 celebrities as they put them through six weeks of increasingly intense challenges.

How does Celebrity MasterChef work?

Celebrity MasterChef 2024 kicks off with four heat weeks of three episodes aimed at testing the celebrities’ skills in the kitchen. The challenges then take the cream of the crop towards the sharp end of the competition, as only the most talented cooks continue through to the final stages.

The first heat episodes will see five new celebs each week face their first daunting task - the notorious Under The Cloche challenge - creating a dish from scratch that shows off what they can do.

Next, they will need to deliver a two-course Dinner Party Menu. The successful cooks will then get the chance to enter the professional world of restaurants and develop their own food truck dishes.

Then, in the quarter-finals, they will face an all-important critique from returning champions and finalists.

After the initial heats, eight successful celebrities will face up to what semi and final week have in store for them, from the brand-new Pizza round and a task requiring them to stay on track as they help create an opulent dining experience on the British Pullman Train, to the hotly anticipated Chef’s Table and an impossibly tricky brief of cooking something they don’t like to eat.

Is there a trailer for Celebrity MasterChef 2024?

We don't have a trailer for Celebrity MasterChef 2024 yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Who won Celebrity MasterChef 2023?

Last year we saw singer Wynne Evans cook his way to victory and become the 18th Celebrity MasterChef winner - and the first one from Wales. "There are certain things we do in Wales brilliantly like cockles, oysters, lamb, chorizo and Welsh whisky - and they signposted me to dishes I could try or ingredients I could use in dishes," he said after his win.

This year's winner will follow in the footsteps of other previous champions including Lisa Snowdon, Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.