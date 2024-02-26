While there are plenty of 2024 new movies that are out there to watch, we can't honestly say that they are all cinematic masterpieces. However, there are great movies from this year out there to watch, and we're here to help you find them with our round-up of What to Watch’s best-reviewed movies of 2024.

What to Watch uses a five-star rating system in our reviews, meaning a movie can earn anywhere from zero (a bad, bad movie) to five stars (a masterpiece), including half-star ratings (ie, 2.5 stars). This list only features movies that we truly recommend, meaning they had to have earned a 3.5-star rating or higher from one of our reviewers. We'll be updating this post throughout the year with movies that hit that benchmark.

So, without further ado, here are the best-reviewed movies of 2024 from the What to Watch team (note, we'll add 5 star and 4.5 star sections when we have reviews for them).

4 stars

The Book of Clarence

LaKeith Stanfield in The Book of Clarence (Image credit: Moris Puccio/Legendary Entertainment)

Director : Jeymes Samuel

: Jeymes Samuel Cast : LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Michael Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch

: LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Michael Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch How to watch: playing in select movie theaters in the US and UK; available to rent via digital on-demand in the US

Director Jeymes Samuel gave the western a fresh spin with his brilliant 2021 movie The Harder They Fall, and he does the same with the biblical epic in The Book of Clarence. LaKeith Stanfield stars as Clarence, a man struggling to find his way in Jerusalem, until he decides to take a page from Jesus of Nazareth and proclaim himself a prophet, attempting to con people into giving him money.

Read an excerpt from our The Book of Clarence review here:

"Samuel walks an incredible tightrope in the movie, creating plenty of humor pointed at elements of the Christian iconography and faith, but never to a point where it is disrespectful. In fact, The Book of Clarence often provides thoughtful messages on faith and key religious and social principles that are as relevant today as they were more than 2,000 years ago."

Dune: Part Two

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two (Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Director : Denis Villeneuve

: Denis Villeneuve Cast : Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stephen McKinnley, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, Christopher Walken

: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stephen McKinnley, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, Christopher Walken How to watch: releasing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide March 1

One of the most anticipated movies of 2024 is also one of the best, as Dune: Part Two builds on the world that was introduced in 2021's Dune, picking up where that movie left off as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) joins the Fremen people to fight back against the forces that destroyed his family and threaten Arrakis.

Read an excerpt from our Dune: Part Two review right here:

"Denis Villeneuve turns author Frank Herbert's 'unfilmable' sci-fi classic into a thrillingly resonant big-screen adventure."

Miller's Girl

Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega in Miller's Girl (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Director : Jade Halley Bartlett

: Jade Halley Bartlett Cast : Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega, Bashir Salahuddin, Gideon Adlon, Dagmara Domińczyk

: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega, Bashir Salahuddin, Gideon Adlon, Dagmara Domińczyk How to watch: available to rent via digital on-demand platforms in the US and UK

We appear to be in the minority on Miller's Girl, the admittedly controversial movie about an inappropriate teacher-student relationship starring Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega, as the movie is dubbed "Rotten" on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes . Clearly, Miller's Girl is not for everyone, but we loved the movie's Southern gothic feel and the riveting performance from Ortega and who knows, you may too.

Read an excerpt from our Miller's Girl review right here:

"Bartlett crafts a strong debut feature as a director that takes a risk with its style. It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but she commits to it and in our view the movie is all the better for it."

Wicked Little Letters

Jessie Buckley and Olivia Colman in Wicked Little Letters (Image credit: Studiocanal)

Director :Thea Sharrock

:Thea Sharrock Cast : Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Anjana Vasan, Gemma Jones, Malachi Kirby, Eileen Atkins, Timothy Spall

: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Anjana Vasan, Gemma Jones, Malachi Kirby, Eileen Atkins, Timothy Spall How to watch: playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK

The bizarre real-life scandal dubbed the "Seaside Mystery" and "Littlehampton Letters" gets its own movie adaptation with Wicked Little Letters, which features Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Oscar-nominee Jessie Buckley in its main roles. The story revolves around a series of letters that caused a stir in the small community of Littlehampton, including the divulging of a potential murder suspect.

Read an excerpt from our Wicked Little Letters review right here:

"[L]argely, the movie plays out like an out-and-out farce, but one with fifty more f-bombs than you'd find elsewhere. Think Carry On, but if it was penned by Malcolm Tucker."

3.5 stars

Drive-Away Dolls

Geraldine Viswanathan and Margaret Qualley in Drive-Away Dolls (Image credit: Wilson Webb / Working Title / Focus Features)

Director : Ethan Coen

: Ethan Coen Cast : Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, Matt Damon

: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, Matt Damon How to watch: now playing exclusively in US movie theaters; releasing March 15 in the UK

Ethan Coen, who is one half of the legendary Coen Brothers, made Drive-Away Dolls his first solo-directed movie, but many will find it harkens back to some of the delightful, oddball comedies the Coens have made part of their staple. In this movie, two friends head on a road trip to Tallahassee, Fla., using a "drive-away" car, meaning they take a car that needs to be delivered somewhere. Unfortunately, what they're delivering gets them involved in a big conspiracy featuring some dangerous criminals, all of which results in a hilarious scenario.

Read an excerpt from our Drive-Away Dolls review right here:

"Leads Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan are great together, while long-time veteran actor Joey Slotnick gives a breakout performance as half of the pair of goons chasing them. And if you're not belting out big belly laughs in the hilarious final third of the movie, you should have your funny bone checked out."