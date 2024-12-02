Netflix adds one of the wildest, most entertaining movies I've seen this year, and you should watch it ASAP

Kneecap can finally find the audience it deserves, as the independent movie set in Northern Ireland is one of the most fun times I had in a movie theater this year and is now streaming at home on the biggest streaming platform there is, Netflix (in the US at least).

Kneecap landed on Netflix on December 2, allowing movie fans to discover this 2024 hidden gem before the year is over.

Premiering back at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival last January, Kneecap is based on the real-life Irish hip-hop band Kneecap. The movie tells a version of how the band formed, as a Belfast teacher and two neer-do-wells write hip-hop songs in their native Irish language, becoming a symbol of a movement to keep their mother tongue alive. Kneecap’s actual members Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Próvai star in the movie, alongside Michael Fassbender, Josie Walker, Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds, Adam Best and Simone Kirby. Rich Peppiatt directed and co-wrote the movie with the band.

Despite strong buzz, Kneecap flew under the radar for many general moviegoers. Releasing in movie theaters in August, the movie made less than $5 million worldwide. Those who have seen it have loved it, with the movie scoring a 96% “Certified Fresh” score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% positive rating from general audiences. One notable individual who loved the movie was Slow Horses season 4 star Ruth Bradley, a native Irish speaker herself.

I don’t speak Irish, but I absolutely loved this movie. The main trio are hilarious together and Peppiatt infuses the movie with an energy and style that reminded me a bit of Trainspotting (though I would say this is a more upbeat movie than Ewan McGregor’s drug-fueled classic). I’m not even a hip-hop fan, but watching how they use the language in the music genre was fascinating. And beyond the fun, the movie’s message about preserving native languages really hits home.

There is a chance that Kneecap could also become an Oscar nominee in due time, as the movie was selected as Ireland’s submission for the Best International Feature category.

Basically, I can’t recommend Kneecap enough. If you want to watch Kneecap on Netflix, you must be in the US and a subscriber to the streaming platform. UK viewers can stream the movie as well, but it is on Prime Video in the UK. If you’re not a subscriber to the relevant streaming platform, then you can rent or buy the movie via digital on-demand platforms.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the Kneecap trailer right here to see if it piques your interest.