So long red envelopes: Netflix DVD service to end

All things come to an end, and come September 29, 2023, that will be true for Netflix's DVD service. The streaming service officially announced it will stop sending out its trademark red envelopes on April 18, giving those with the service just a little more than five months to enjoy the library of DVDs that Netflix has to offer.

Now some of you (like my girlfriend) may be asking the question, "Netflix was still sending out DVDs?" Though Netflix's streaming library and original content has become the face of the platform, Netflix DVDs, which were the initial offerings from the company, celebrated 25 years in March 2023. Though the fact that many people probably didn't know that (or care about it, frankly) is likely a big reason why the service is finally shuttering.

In an email to Netflix DVD subscribers, the company said:

"While times have changed since our first shipment in March 1998, our goal has remained the same: to provide you with access to the broadest collection of movies and shows possible, delivered directly to your door, with no due dates or late fees.

"As the DVD business continues to shrink, it's going to become increasingly difficult to achieve that goal. In our final season, we’ll continue providing you the best service possible, all the way to the last shipment."

Ironically, though the "no due dates or late fees" has long been the trademark of Netflix, with the service shutting down there is going to be a deadline for returning the last DVDs that subscribers receive. Per a Netflix FAQ page (opens in new tab), subscribers will have until October 27, 2023, to return any DVDs they have.

If you're wondering about being charged, after the final DVD shipment date, all DVD accounts are going to be automatically cancelled.

Netflix has been throwing its full weight behind the development of its original TV shows and movies, with successes like Stranger Things, The Crown, The Night Agent, Wednesday and Glass Onion. However, it was still providing DVD copies of both new and classic movies and TV shows that might not have been available on the streaming platform.

With only one Blockbuster video store left in the whole world (in large part because of Netflix's DVD service), the options to rent physical DVDs is shrinking, though there are still services like RedBox out there for lovers of physical media.