There's been another murder and Benoit Blanc is back on the case with Glass Onion: A Knive Out Mystery. We're here to help you solve the mystery of how to watch Glass Onion.

The sequel to the 2019 hit movie Knives Out, Glass Onion brings back writer/director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig in another whodunit and once again features a roster of A-list talent in the cast.

While the movie itself is what has most audiences stoked, we should also recognize that the release of Glass Onion could be a major turning point in an important movie industry relationship.

To find out just what we mean, as well as getting all the basic facts on how to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as soon as possible, read on.

How to watch Glass Onion in movie theaters

First things first, movie fans can watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery exclusively in movie theaters for one week, from November 23-30, in the US, UK and other markets. After a week, it is expected to be pulled from theaters, so you’ll want to be sure to get your tickets.

The best way to do that is by checking if the movie is playing at your local theater either through the theater’s website or Fandango (opens in new tab).

Glass Onion is a Netflix original movie getting a release in movie theaters before it premieres on the streaming service. That in itself is not that big of a deal; Netflix has released a number of its movies in theaters first to ensure they qualify for Oscars. But what makes this release so unique is that it's the biggest one Netflix has ever given one of its movies.

Director Rian Johnson shared the announcement on Twitter that Glass Onion is the first Netflix movie to play in all of the three largest movie theater chains in the US, AMC, Cinemark and Regal, making it easier to see the movie on the big screen.

This is the first time a Netflix movie has been in all of these theater chains, which is a very big deal, it’s one week only, and tickets go on sale…… MONDAY! Let’s GOOOOOOOOOctober 6, 2022 See more

Why this is so important is that Netflix and theaters have had a contentious relationship in the past. Depending on how Glass Onion does, this could allow for other big movies from Netflix to get bigger (and maybe longer) runs in movie theaters before they head to streaming.

When is Glass Onion on Netflix?

If you can't see Glass Onion while it's playing in movie theaters for a week, you'll have to wait for its debut on Netflix on December 23.

Since it's a Netflix original movie, of course the only way to stream Glass Onion is to be a Netflix subscriber. There are more options when it comes to that though, as Netlfix has rolled out Netflix with Ads, its cheapest subscription option yet. Though, as the name suggests, you're going to have to deal with the occasional advertisement.

What else you need to know about Glass Onion

In addition to Daniel Craig, Glass Onion stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Kr., Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

The movie sees a group of wealthy friends, and surprisingly Benoit Blanc, gather for a weekend getaway on a private island, with a murder mystery game as a central attraction. But when the game turns real, it's a good thing that Blanc is there to help find the killer before they strike again.

Check out the trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery right here.