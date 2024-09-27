'Certified Fresh' Will Ferrell documentary, now on Netflix, is the best reviewed movies of his career

Will Ferrell is one of the biggest comedy stars of the last 25 years, having made numerous hilarious movies. From Old School to Elf to Step Brothers and Anchorman, Ferrell has had audiences rolling in the aisle at his movies. But he's also received high praise for some more dramatic work, including the indie darling Stranger Than Fiction. But his latest movie, Will & Harper, has come on the scene and is turning into the best reviewed movie of Ferrell's career. And you can stream Will & Harper on Netflix right now.

Will & Harper is a bit different from the rest of Ferrell's filmography, as it is a documentary about his relationship with a longtime friend who has undergone gender affirming surgery to live as a trans woman, Harper Steele. The two set out on a road trip to bond with this new dynamic and reintroduce Harper to the country as her new, true self.

As of the movie's release on Netflix, Will & Harper is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a near perfect 99% positive score from critics, describing it as endearing and heartfelt. The Will Ferrell movie (where he appears as an actor/subject) that comes closest to Will & Harper is The Lego Movie with a 96% "Certified Fresh" score; in third is Barbie at 88% “Certified Fresh.”

Will & Harper has been generating buzz since it premiered back at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January, and now it lands on Netflix, available to Netflix subscribers across the world. If you're not a Netflix subscriber, there are multiple Netflix plans to fit different budgets that will allow you to watch Will & Harper and other Netflix programming.

Documentaries have become a big part of Netflix's offerings and 2024 has already been a good year for new docs on the streamers. Acclaimed documentaries like The Greatest Night in Pop, Skywalkers: A Love Story, Daughters and Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa are currently available.

Netflix documentaries have also had success with major awards, as three previous docs from the streamer have won the Best Documentary Oscar (Icarus, American Factory and My Octopus Teacher). Will & Harper, or any of the other highly touted Netflix documentaries from this year, could join that list soon. Should that happen, with Ferrell as a producer, it would also give him a chance to win his first Oscar.

But before any awards can be handed out, watch Will & Harper right now on Netflix. Get a sneak peek by watching the Will & Harper trailer directly below:

