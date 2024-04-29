Welcome to Wrexham season 3: release date, trailer and everything we know

Welcome to Wrexham season 3 is bringing us back to the Welsh town for another season of action as the Disney Plus and FX sports docuseries following Wrexham AFC continues.

Welcome to Wrexham charts Roby McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' journey as they navigate ownership of the 3rd-oldest professional football club in the world.

The Emmy-winning sports doc continues to follow the Red Dragons for another season. And (spoilers!) with the team taking their place in League Two of the English Football League (EFL), the series will now be bringing us unprecedented access on the pitch to the club, its players, and crew from throughout their 2023-2024 football season.

Here's everything we know about Welcome to Wrexham season 3 right now.

Welcome to Wrexham season 3 returns with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, May 2. As before, the series will air on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu. UK fans can continue to stream the series exclusively on Disney Plus.

Disney confirmed that Welcome to Wrexham season 3 was on the cards just before the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 finale, wherein the club faced promotion or the dreaded playoffs.

What does Welcome to Wrexham season 3 cover?

Wrexham's Jacob Mendy, Arron Hayden and Eoghan O'Connell, among others. (Image credit: FX Networks)

As you'd expect, Welcome to Wrexham season 3 will continue to give us a behind-the-scenes look at all the goings-on at the Racecourse, providing exclusive access to the Red Dragons, local fans, and, of course, comments from Wrexham AFC's Hollywood owners, Rob and Ryan. In particular, season 3 sees the club facing tougher competition than ever, as they compete in League Two fifteen seasons on from their last EFL appearance.

The full summary from Disney reads: "After 15 painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. The stakes have never been higher as League Two brings a new level of intensity and the Club continues to be plagued with injury and setbacks. Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the city’s return to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that come with a return to the EFL. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again?

"Meanwhile, Wrexham AFC’s Women’s Team, fresh off an undefeated season that saw them promoted to the Welsh Adran Premier League, continue to show why women were meant to be footballers. With new players, a new pitch, and a whole new level of competition, can they continue to dominate and make a name for themselves at the top of the League?

Is there a Welcome to Wrexham season 3 trailer?

Yep, the Welcome to Wrexham season 3 trailer dropped just over a week ahead of the show's

What else is there to know about Welcome to Wrexham season 3?

Welcome to Wrexham season 3 is particularly exciting as it will see the team's cameras getting unprecedented access on the pitch throughout the League Two season. Plus, viewers will be brought inside the locker rooms and alongside players, all whilst action from some of the biggest matches in Wrexham's history play out.

When the series was first renewed, Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, said: "The wild global success of 'Welcome to Wrexham' is a testament to the courage and vision of Roby and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham.

"It's a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago."