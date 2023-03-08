Meet the Boston Strangler cast: who's who in the true crime thriller

The year is 1964. Over the past few years, 13 women have been murdered, some in Boston and others outside it. But Boston Strangler doesn't tell the infamous story of that mass murderer — no, instead it tells the empowering story of the journalists who investigated the identity of the criminal.

Boston Strangler, releasing on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on March 17, is an investigative story similar to the recent She Said, as well as The Post or Spotlight.

Not only is the movie based on a real event, but this too is a real story, focusing on the humans who were working to shine a light on the case. And it's an all-star cast too — let's meet them now.

Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin

Keira Knightley in Boston Strangler. (Image credit: Hulu)

Loretta McLaughlin was a journalist for the Boston Record American, now known as the Boston Herald, in the 1960s. Along with another character on this list, she's famous for having publicized information on the Boston Strangler, after a long investigation into the case.

Keira Knightley is a recognizable Hollywood star, after coming to prominence in Star Wars prequel The Phantom Menace (which was only her second-ever movie appearance).

She's also recognizable for a long string of hits including the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Love Actually, Bend It Like Beckham, Pride & Prejudice and The Imitation Game.

Carrie Coon as Jean Cole

Carrie Coon in Boston Strangler. (Image credit: Hulu)

Like McLaughlin, Jean Cole investigated the Boston Strangler case at the Boston Record American, tying together seemingly-unrelated cases to inform the public of the threat.

Coon has actually portrayed a similar role to this before, playing Washington Post writer Meg Greenfield in 2017's The Post, which was about the publishing of the Pentagon Papers in 1971.

Other roles you may recognize Coon from are TV shows The Leftovers, The Sinner and Fargo (season 3 of the anthology show), and movies Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Widows and Gone Girl. She also provided the voice of one of Thanos' henchmen in Avengers: Infinity War, though someone else did the motion capture.

Alessandro Nivola as Detective Conley

Alessandro Nivola in Boston Strangler. (Image credit: Hulu)

The journalists can only go so far in a murder investigation without bumping into the police, and Joan and Loretta's closest contact is Detective Conley, who's hunting for the strangler just like they are.

Alessandro Nivola is an actor who's had roles in a lot — recently he's been the lead actor in The Many Saints of Newark but he's also had smaller roles in everything from Jurassic Park 3 and Face/Off to Amsterdam and American Hustle. He's also set to play a villain in the upcoming Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter.

Chris Cooper as Jack MacLaine

Chris Cooper in Boston Strangler. (Image credit: Hulu)

Jean and Loretta's editor, Jack MacLaine is the person who has to look after his young writers, first shutting them down but then trying to figure out what to do with the knowledge they find, when they press on without his consent and want to run a story.

You'll probably recognize Chris Cooper's face, though you might not recall where from. He's been in Adaptation, American Beauty, August: Osage Country, Amazing Spider-Man, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and more (including some movies that don't begin with 'A').

Bill Camp as Edmund McNamara

Bill Camp in Boston Strangler. (Image credit: Hulu)

Edmund McNamara is a real figure, who wasn't invented for Boston Strangler. He was newly appointed as Boston's police commissioner in 1982, and the murders fell right at the beginning of his role (as did many other city problems, like racial conflict and police brutality).

Bill Camp has made a name for himself in historical biodramas with the likes of Vice, Dark Waters, Lincoln and 12 Years a Slave and Molly's Game under his belt, with more fictional ones including News of the World, Hostiles and Public Enemies.