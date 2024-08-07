Presence: release date, cast and everything we know about the Steven Soderbergh horror movie

Steven Soderbergh is one of the more revered filmmakers of the last 30 years, so it's always noteworthy when he has a new movie coming out. Combine that with the fact that the Oscar winner's next movie is going to offer his take on a haunted house movie, and it should be little surprise that there's plenty of excitement around Presence.

And there’s already a bit of buzz around the movie, as it premiered during the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024. That means it is going to be about a year from when it first screened to when general audiences are finally going to get a look at it.

To help with the wait, here is everything you need to know about Presence.

Presence is going to be one of the first big 2025 new movies, as it has been set for a January 17 limited release in movie theaters in the US, with Neon saying that it'll then hit movie theaters everywhere on January 24.

Presence cast

Presence centers on a family, which is made up in the movie by Lucy Liu (Kill Bill), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Callina Lang (Tell Me Everything) and Eddy Maday, who is making his movie debut.

Julia Fox (Uncut Gems) also stars as the real estate agent who sells the family the house.

Presence plot

Presence is an original script written by David Koepp, who previously worked with Soderbergh on Kimi. Among his other scripts are Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Here is the official synopsis of Presence:

"A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they’re not alone."

Presence trailer

A teaser trailer for Presence has been released. They're going very minimalist here, as it simply touts Soderbergh's credits and then eerily moves into the house. Check it out below:

PRESENCE - Official Teaser #1 - In Theaters January - YouTube Watch On

Steven Soderbergh movies

While Soderbergh has worked in the thriller genre a few times, Presence is set to be his first bonafide horror movie (the closest movie on his resume that we can think comes close is his 2018 movie Unsane). See all of his feature directing credits, which include an Oscar win for Best Director for Traffic, right here:

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)

Kafka (1991)

King of the Hill (1993)

The Underneath (1995)

Schizopolis (1996)

Gray's Anatomy (1996)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Limey (1999)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Traffic (2000)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Full Frontal (2002)

Solaris (2002)

Eros (segment) (2004)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Bubble (2005)

The Good German (2006)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Che: Part One (2008)

Che: Part Two (2008)

The Girlfriend Experience (2009)

The Informant! (2009)

And Everything Is Going Fine (2010)

Contagion (2011)

Haywire (2011)

Magic Mike (2012)

Side Effects (2013)

Logan Lucky (2017)

Unsane (2018)

High Flying Bird (2019)

The Laundromat (2019)

Let Them All Talk (2020)

No Sudden Move (2021)

Kimi (2022)

Magic Mike's Last Dance (2023)