It’s kind of funny how one of the most acclaimed and prolific directors of his generation, Steven Soderbergh, can release movies that go a bit under the radar, but here we are as his 2025 new movie Presence is now playing and it feels almost like it is being overlooked. But based on the movie’s buzz, it sounds like one that movie fans should definitely seek out, so we’ve got the info you need to watch Presence right now.

Presence actually had its world premiere about a year ago at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, but now general movie fans can watch it for themselves and see why it has been described as a fresh take on the haunted house genre. But is the movie streaming, is it just in theaters?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Presence.

How to watch Presence in movie theaters

Presence is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere.

To find out when and where Presence is playing near you, check out the movie’s official website or Fandango. These sites will show you all of the theaters where Presence is playing and the available showtimes, they also allow you to purchase tickets directly online to make for an easy experience.

Frequent moviegoers should also look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, if you have a favorite local theater you can sign up for one of these programs to find out what is playing, but also get benefits like free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets and deals on concessions.

Is Presence streaming?

Nope, Presence is not available to stream right now, the only way to watch it is at the movie theater.

When that may change is TBD. There are no details at this time about Presence’s streaming or digital on-demand plans at this time; it’ll likely become available to rent/buy first before becoming a part of a streamer’s library catalog.

We’ll update this page as information on Presence’s at-home viewing details become available.

What else to know about Presence

Presence stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Eddy Maday, West Mulholland and Julia Fox. Written by recent frequent Soderbergh collaborator David Koepp, here is the official synopsis of Presence:

“A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they’re not alone.”

Reviews for Presence have been quite good, as the movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 88%.

Check out the Presence trailer to get a sneak peek at the movie: