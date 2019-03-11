DirecTV Now plans and pricing

Deciding on the right streaming app for you can be a daunting task (trust me, I know). Finding out which channels are on what service for what price — it's a lot of math. We can help clear up some of the confusion for DirecTV Now with a quick breakdown of all the available plans and prices.

DTV Now has given the plans cute little names, and a decent range of price points, from $35 a month on the low end to double that on the high end. Plus optional add-ons from HBO, Cinemax, Showtime and STARZ.

Yeah. There's a lot to soak in here.

Here's what the DirecTV Now plans look like. (All prices listed are monthly.)

Updated March 10, 2019: There are now two new plans in the DirecTV Now lineup. They have the fewest number of channels, but also include some premium movie networks.

Plus ($50): This is the smallest package DirecTV Now has, but it also includes HBO channels.

Max ($60): A few more channels over the Plus plan, and it also includes Cinemax along with HBO.

A few more channels over the Plus plan, and it also includes Cinemax along with HBO. Live a Little ($40): The Live a Little plan is the bare-bones starter plan for DirecTV Now. You'll get 60-plus channels (including live local channels in select markets) but no access to any Regional Sports Networks. You'll get a chunk of the standard fare that includes AMC, Bravo, CMT, CNBC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, E!, Food Network, Fox, HGTV, MTV and Spike.

Just Right ($55): A quick $15 jump and you'll get access to an extra 20-plus channels (for more than 80 total) including live local channels (where available) and certain Regional Sports Networks. Just Right throws in channels like BTN, Cooking Channel, ESPNEWS, GSN, IFC, MLB Network and more.

A quick $15 jump and you'll get access to an extra 20-plus channels (for more than 80 total) including live local channels (where available) and certain Regional Sports Networks. Just Right throws in channels like BTN, Cooking Channel, ESPNEWS, GSN, IFC, MLB Network and more. Go Big ($65): If more channels are your thing, then Go Big is where it's at. Along with everything the two previous plans offer (including local channels and RSNs) you'll add in Centric, Destination America, Discovery Life, FX Movie Channel, Logo, MTV Classic, NHL Network, Sprout and others.

Gotta Have It ($75): The top-tier plan on DirecTV Now gives you over 120 channels that are really more than anyone needs in their streaming life. If you've just Gotta Have It, here it is. Local channels, RSNs, Boomerang, Chiller, STARZ and more. You'll get it all for your streaming pleasure for $70/month.

The top-tier plan on DirecTV Now gives you over 120 channels that are really more than anyone needs in their streaming life. If you've just Gotta Have It, here it is. Local channels, RSNs, Boomerang, Chiller, STARZ and more. You'll get it all for your streaming pleasure for $70/month. Todo y Más ($45): This is DirecTV Now's Spanish-language plan, with more than 50 Spanish channels added to some 40 English channels.

DirecTV Now plans and pricing

Now let's break it down with a handy chart of every channel in every package.

DirecTV Now add-on premium channels

But wait — there's more!

Want premium channels like HBO, Showtime, STARZ or Cinemax? You can add them on for just a few extra bucks. Here are your premium options:

Showtime ($8): Includes Showtime East & Showtime on-demand

STARZ/STARZ ENCORE: ($8): Includes STARZ East, STARZ Kids & Family, STARZ ENCORE East

Includes STARZ East, STARZ Kids & Family, STARZ ENCORE East HBO ($5): Includes HBO GO, HBO East, HBO Family East, HBO Latino

Cinemax ($5): Includes MAX GO & CINEMAX East

Includes MAX GO & CINEMAX East DIRECTV NOW Español ($10): CNN En Español, Discovery en Espanol, FOXlife, History En Español, and others.

DIRECTV NOW Deportes ($5): ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, Gol TV, and others.

There you have it! DirecTV Now offers a fairly basic set of plans that offer something for everyone. If you just want a few channels for live viewing, $35 can go a long way here.

If you're really missing cable and want more channels than you can handle, you can go that route here as well. Just be sure to keep your calculator handy as you go. These plans, coupled with your internet fees, can add up pretty quick!