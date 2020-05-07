YouTube TV set to get more ViacomCBS content this summer

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

YouTube TV has quickly found itself among the top three live TV streaming services in the United States. And it's about to get more than a dozen new channels, thanks to a multi-year agreement with ViacomCBS.

The agreement, announced today's expands the ViacomCBS content already available on YouTube TV by some 14 new channels. They'll be added in a couple of batches. First up this summer are:

BET

CMT

Comedy Central

MTV

Nickelodeon

Paramount Network

TV Land

VH1

And coming later we'll see:

BET Her

MTV2

Nick Jr.

NickToons

TeenNick

MTV Classic

"We are thrilled to have reached an expanded agreement with YouTube TV that recognizes the full power of our newly combined portfolio as ViacomCBS," Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS, said in a press release. "Google has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to bringing even more of our entertainment networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the first time."

The deal also keeps current ViacomCBS content on YouTube TV, including CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, The CW. And the Showtime premium add-on will remain an option, too. (Separately, YouTube TV also will have access to the new HBO Max premium subscription in the coming weeks, along with legacy HBO and Cinemax.)

"We're excited to launch ViacomCBS' portfolio on YouTube TV this summer, " Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV, said in the press release. "Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms."

YouTube TV costs $49.99 a month and is billed through your Google account. No change in the monthly fee was announced with the addition of the new ViacomCBS channels.