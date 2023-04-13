Snowfall season 6 episode 9 recap: Cissy commits a shocking murder

NOTE: this article contains spoilers for Snowfall season 6 episode 9, "Sacrifice."

A desperate Franklin (Damson Idris) sinks to new lows trying to find out where Teddy (Carter Hudson) has placed his stolen money, which leads to the former CIA agent making a confession. Also, Cissy (Michael Hyatt) goes rogue and gets her hands dirty, leaving her son devastated. Here's what happened.

Louie goes on the run

Angela Lewis in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray MIcksaw/FX)

Louie (Angela Lewis) is packing up to leave town when she receives a page from Franklin. He tells her she needs to get out of town as soon as possible as the DEA has been following her and knows she's been working with Teddy. While on the phone, authorities pull into her driveway. Louie quickly hangs up, sneaks out and runs on foot down the street.

Buckley (Brandon Jay McLaren) picks her up, and as he drives, he asks if she has money stashed somewhere. Louie has a million in cash at her property outside of Ojai. He agrees to take her if she gives him half, and she reluctantly accepts the offer.

When Buckley suddenly pulls the car over to pee, a suspicious Louie goes through his glove compartment and takes his gun. She gets out of the vehicle to find Buckley smoking crack behind a tree. This makes her think about Jerome's (Amin Joseph) death. She pulls out the gun and demands to see Buckley's pager. Searching through the device, she sees see that on the day she was kidnapped, Jerome paged Buckley for help but he didn't respond.

Infuriated, Louie threatens to shoot the ex-cop if he doesn't toss her his car keys. He throws them to her and she drives off.

Gustavo leaves LA

Sergio Peris-Mencheta in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray MIcksaw/FX)

Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) and Franklin are tying Teddy up to a chair in a warehouse. Teddy questions whether or not Franklin's latest actions are sensible, to which Franklin notes he moved past sensible a while ago.

After placing a burlap sack over Teddy’s head, Gustavo and Franklin bring in a tied-up Ruben (Alejandro Edda) and sit him across from Teddy. Ruben pleads with Franklin to let him ago, but Franklin and Gustavo ignore him and place a burlap sack over his head as well.

Once Cissy and Leon (Isaiah John) show up to temporarily watch Teddy and Ruben, Franklin drives Gustavo to the airport. Before Gustavo boards the plane to travel to places unknown, he makes Franklin promise to kill Teddy so he doesn’t come after Gustavo and his family. The young kingpin agrees.

Is Alton alive?

Kevin Carroll in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/FX)

Left alone with Ruben and Teddy, Cissy talks to each of them one on one. She dumps on Ruben for betraying her trust and manipulating her and her son to take down Teddy. Ruben says he has a boss within the KGB and was doing his job. Ruben argues Cissy should free him and let him take care of Teddy, because the KGB has audio recordings of Ruben's meetings with Franklin, which the KGB may release to the press if they don't hear from Ruben. Cissy is tempted to let him go to get the recordings, but she knows her son would never go for it.

Cissy then speaks to Teddy, who makes his pitch for her to help him. In their back-and-forth conversation, he shares that Alton isn’t dead. He claims on the day of his supposed death, Teddy drugged Alton (Kevin Carroll) and kidnapped him, but then stashed Alton away in a prison cell in Puerto Rico. This news stuns Cissy and she storms off.

Franklin tortures Teddy

Damson Idris in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray MIcksaw/FX)

When Franklin returns to the warehouse, he engages in a game of Russian roulette with Teddy. He twice demands that his money be returned, pulling the trigger each time. Teddy accuses Franklin of playing a dangerous game with blanks. Franklin shoots the gun in the air revealing there was a real bullet in the chamber, and Teddy asserts Franklin has lost his mind. Franklin is ready to play again, but Cissy walks in the room and intervenes.

Cissy begs Franklin to let the KGB take care of Teddy and for them to just walk away. The family matriarch asserts she doesn't want them to be "killers." Franklin is unmoved.

At the safe house, Veronique (Devyn A. Tyler) lets Franklin know they are officially out of money and have bounced their first check. She reiterates the importance of getting the stolen money sooner rather than later, before pulling out a bottle of corn oil.

Franklin returns to Teddy and again asks about his millions. Teddy doesn’t tell him what he wants to hear, prompting Franklin to rip open Teddy’s shirt and pour hot corn oil on his chest, severely burning him.

Gasping in pain, Teddy calls Franklin an animal and Franklin alleges Teddy made him this way. Franklin demands to know why Teddy took the money. At first, Teddy says he stole it because the money could help the US fight enemies and help preserve democracy. Franklin doesn’t buy it.

Teddy then confesses that he stole the money because it never belonged to Franklin. The former claims it was his cocaine and his operation, and he alone made Franklin into the kingpin he is. Teddy goes on to say Franklin only had what he did because Teddy allowed it.

Before Teddy can say anything else to infuriate his captor, he offers to split the $70 million with Franklin. Surprisingly, Franklin agrees to the deal.

Cissy kills Teddy

Carter Hudson in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray MIcksaw/FX)

Cissy is irate that Franklin has agreed to let Teddy live, believing her son is naive to think Teddy is going to just let Franklin go in light of all that’s happened. The Saint matriarch tells Franklin if he goes through with his plan to drop Teddy off with Agent Havemeyer (Matthew Alan), he is to leave Leon and her future grandchild (meaning Veronique) out of it. Furthermore, if she goes with Franklin, once the deed is done, she’s cutting ties with Franklin for good. He accepts her terms.

Franklin, Teddy and Cissy meet up with Havemeyer in a public promenade, and Teddy gets on the phone to make the final transfer of Franklin’s half of the money. On hold with the bank, Cissy asks Teddy where her husband is specifically being held in Puerto Rico. He snidely replies that he actually did kill Alton.

Cissy becomes unnerved by the remark and steps back. As Teddy is about to give the bank teller on the phone the passwords necessary to transfer the money, Cissy whips out a gun and kills Teddy in cold blood as Franklin and Havemeyer look on. Havemeyer immediately walks away and Franklin runs away after a defiant Cissy refuses to go with him. She’s left in the hands of authorities as they gather on the scene.

The Snowfall series finale airs on Wednesday, April 19, on FX. It becomes available to stream the next day on Hulu.