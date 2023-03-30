Snowfall season 6 episode 7 recap: everyone is gunning for Teddy

NOTE: this article contains spoilers for Snowfall season 6 episode 7, "Charnel House."

With Jerome (Amin Joseph) now dead, the Saint family finds itself at a crossroads about what's next. Louie (Angela Lewis) is angry, Cissy (Michael Hyatt) is pretty much despondent and Franklin puts his emotions into check as he focuses his energy on getting Teddy (Carter Hudson), who's running out of allies and has more to worry about than just Franklin.

The Saint family grieves Jerome's death

Michael Hyatt, Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Micksaw/FX)

Still bloodied and bruised from Kane's (DeVaughn Franklin) associates, Louie stands off to the side as Franklin talks to a mortician. She only speaks when stopped from following Jerome's body into a back room at the funeral home. The now-widow becomes frantic, and Leon (Isaiah John) compassionately takes hold of her and drives her home.

While Leon tends to Louie, Franklin visits his mom and Wanda (Gail Bean). Cissy immediately knows something is wrong, and asks Franklin about Jerome. Her son simply shakes his head no.

The young Saint then takes his mom to the funeral home where she sees her brother’s lifeless body. Her face becomes void of emotion, but Franklin attempts to console her anyway by putting his hand on her shoulder. She rebuffs his touch and walks away.

The next day, Cissy shows up at Louie’s home and the two women talk. Cissy notes that Jerome loved Louie and that the infighting within the family has to stop. Louie counters that what has happened is Franklin’s fault (a point show fans are actively debating). Cissy admits her son has done his share of dirt but claims “ain’t no one going home with clean hands.”

As if it were a competition, Louie says she lost her husband. Cissy retorts she lost him too, and she lost her own husband. Plus, she doesn’t want to lose anyone else. Jerome’s widow then ominously points out that "I understand you still have things you care about, I don’t."

That night, Franklin is in bed with Veronique (Devyn Tyler) when he starts freaking out in his sleep. He wakes up from his nightmare gasping for air, claiming he can't breathe. Veronique assures him he’s fine, but he says he's not.

At the funeral, Cissy places her hand on her brother's casket and whispers an apology. Louie speaks with disgraced Officer Buckley (Brandon Jay McLaren) about whether or not Jerome reached out to him the day he was murdered. Buckley lies, claiming Jerome never called him. Her next conversation is with Franklin.

Alone, Louie asks him why he came back to rescue her from Kane. Franklin says it was because he was raised to respect women and couldn't let her suffer. He also tells her he returned because she made a promise while tied up in the warehouse that if he assisted her, she'd help him get to Teddy.

With that, Louie accuses Franklin of being the devil. He replies, "Yeah, I know."

Teddy demands Louie help him go after Franklin

Angela Lewis in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Micksaw/FX)

In the midst of grieving, Teddy keeps paging Louie's beeper. When she finally calls him back, she begrudgingly agrees to meet with him in person.

During their meeting, Teddy wastes no time in telling her he needs her help in getting to Franklin. She says they don't socialize, but Teddy orders her to fix that, reminding her that she works for him. That pushes Louie to lose it, telling Teddy about Jerome's death. She promises to help Teddy after Jerome's funeral, but until then, she wants to be left alone.

It's yet to be seen if she'll actually side with Franklin or Teddy in their rivalry, considering she made promises to both.

Teddy's problems get worse

Carter Hudson in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/FX)

All the major players seem to be plotting against Teddy. Starting with Rubén (Alejandro Edda), who shows up at Gustavo’s (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) home unannounced and threatens to bring harm to the former wrestler and his family if he doesn't help the KGB get Teddy arrested for drug-related crimes. Specifically, he wants Gustavo to make sure a future cocaine shipment winds up in Teddy's warehouse in the next two days so Teddy can be caught red-handed.

Rubén's words not only make Gustavo uneasy, but Xiamara (Joey Maria Urbina) as well. Once the KGB operative leaves, she locks the front door and tells Gustavo they need to end their relationship and that he shouldn't know where she decides to run off to with the kids.

Needing help, Gustavo asks Franklin for the money and passports for his family now, filling Franklin in on the KGB threat. Furthermore, Gustavo shares he's been working with the DEA who have stripped him of his money, threatened him with prison and are fed up with Gustavo as an informant. Franklin freaks out, but opts to believe Gustavo when he states the DEA doesn't have enough to arrest Franklin. He offers to help Gustavo temporarily appease the DEA and go after Teddy.

Also placing a target on Teddy's back is his ex-wife Julia (Peta Sergeant). She arrives at Teddy's rental home pregnant and urges him to give Franklin his money back and to stop putting their child in danger. Teddy's ex also calls him out for claiming he's involved in the secret drug operation to fulfill a patriotic duty. She thinks the real reason he's involved is to prove a point to a father he didn't even like. Julia ends her rant by telling him to fix things or she will. When he presses her on how she would do that, she bluntly replies, "a public execution."

Lastly, the CIA is sick of Teddy and the situation he finds himself in. Teddy's CIA contact Stephen (Matthew Alan) has a conversation with the CIA agent in charge about Teddy's mess with Franklin and the KGB. Not mixing words, the agent in charge tells Stephen to clean this all up before it gets worse.

Wanda moves out of the projects

Isaiah John and Gail Bean in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/FX)

Jerome's death has scared Wanda about the fate of her husband. Packing her belongings at their apartment, Leon questions what she's doing. She tells him that while she's not leaving him, she is moving out of the projects. Wanda states in a perfect world, the two of them would be on their way back to Ghana to start a family. However, all she can see is the two of them headed to a fate similar to that of Jerome and Louie, with her burying him.

Leon says he just needs time to set up things in the projects before they can leave, but Wanda doesn't believe him.

Later, Cissy actually offers Wanda an apartment and the job as the director of the homeless shelter, a position the Saint matriarch decided to leave.

Snowfall season 6 continues to air on Wednesdays on FX. Episodes become available to stream the next day on Hulu .