Snowfall season 6 episode 1 recap: the Saints are at war

NOTE: this article contains spoilers for Snowfall season 6 episode 1, "Fallout."

The Snowfall season 5 finale saw Franklin (Damson Idris) not only pull a gun on his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) after she refused to help him after Teddy (Carter Hudson) stole his millions, but the episode also showed Franklin robbing her of money and cocaine, leaving a trail of dead bodies in the process. Additionally, Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) was captured by the DEA and Teddy’s new partner in crime Parissa (Tiffany Lonsdale) went missing after KGB agent Rubén (Alejandro Edda) discovered her as she was conducting surveillance.

Snowfall season 6 episode 1 picks up from the day after those events, and what happens in the premiere episode sets up quite the explosive final season.

The morning after Franklin's robbery

A young girl is sitting on the front steps of her home when her grandfather asks why she looks so sad. She says her father never came home. The elderly gentleman immediately drives his granddaughter to Louie's nightclub, which is covered with caution tape and police officers working the murderous crime scene left by Franklin. One of the dead bodies on the scene is none other than the little girl's father, which she identifies by a bracelet on the corpse.

While in the midst of the conversation with her husband, Jerome (Amin Joseph), Louie accuses their nephew of robbing them, which Jerome doesn't refute. However, before resorting to violence, Jerome pages Franklin just to talk.

Meanwhile, Franklin is in his new stash house with Veronique (Devyn A. Tyler), who is not pleased he went after his family. When she encourages him to fix things with his aunt and uncle, he snaps. The young Saint then asks Veronique to reach out to her mother's ex-boyfriend to help him move the stolen drug money into a bank in Miami. The pregnant mother-to-be is annoyed by the request and rejects her boyfriend.

Franklin then meets up with an old Black Panther contact of his father to use his network to reconfirm the whereabouts of Teddy's father, ex-wife and son.

Teddy goes looking for Parissa and reveals his end goal

Speaking of Teddy, he's on a mission to find Parissa. He reaches out to an old associate of Avi's (Alon Abutbul), who is no help. In fact, he revels in Teddy's plight.

Now although incredibly worried about finding Parissa, Teddy somehow manages to conduct business. Without any drugs left to sell and a slew of distributors coming to town to pick up a supply of cocaine, Louie meets up with Teddy and asks him for more product. Teddy is resistant to give Louie anything until she informs him Franklin robbed her after he realized his $73 million was stolen. Teddy looks concerned by the revelation, but he doesn't reveal what he's thinking.

Once Teddy departs, his next stop is his warehouse to speak with his CIA supervisor Stephen Havemeyer (Matthew Alan). Teddy says he wants his badge back and to be fully accepted back into the federal agency. Something tells us that joyous moment may never come for the corrupt government asset.

Later, after searching all episode, Teddy miraculously locates his partner/lover Parissa being held behind bars in lockup.

Gustavo has a new boss

When Gustavo pops back up, he returns home pretending there is nothing wrong, despite having been detained by the DEA in the last episode. While Xiamara (Joey Marie Urbina) wants to know where he's been, he prompts the family to go to the skating rink. There he explains to Xiamara it wasn't Teddy who planted a bug in their home, but is careful not to reveal who did (it was the DEA of course).

Later, Teddy questions where Gustavo was the night before. The henchman makes up a story about being in the emergency room with one of the children. Lying to Teddy clearly makes him uncomfortable, because Gustavo's next move is to run to the DEA.

DEA agent Tony Marino (Scott Subiono) informs Gustavo of the dangers of just showing up as a DEA informant, and pretty much tells him he has to relax before he blows this undercover operation.

Cissy is more determined to take Teddy down than ever

Cissy Saint (Michael Hyatt) is drooling to take Teddy down. She meets with the KGB agent Rubén (Alejandro Edda), who informs her the next part of their plan requires a meeting with Franklin. She's fully on board, but needs to convince her son committing possible treason is a good idea. After an impassioned speech about her pain of losing Atlon (Kevin Carroll) and being stuck in Cuba, she does just that.

Jerome and Louie strike back

With Black Diamond (Christine Horn) and Dallas (Taylor Polidore) in tow, Franklin goes to the projects to talk business with Deon (Quincy Chad), as he's taken over for Leon (Isaiah John) since the latter quit and went to Africa. Franklin informs Deon that while he has agreed to buy cocaine from Jerome and Louie at $12,000 per kilo, he's willing to sell to him for $10,000 per kilo. The offer is enticing, but Deon wants to talk to Jerome first.

When Jerome has a discussion with Deon, he understands that Deon would like to do business with him, but the bottom line is Franklin is selling the drugs at a cheaper rate. Jerome walks away from that conversation with a sinister smirk on his face.

Later, Black Diamond and Dallas sell the kilos of cocaine to Deon. Then as the two women travel down the road, they're pulled over by the police. As the cops emerge from the police car, disgraced ex-cop Beau Buckley (Brandon Jay McLaren) also appears and takes the cash from the ladies' car trunk. While Black Diamond and Dallas protest, they can't do much with real officers drawing guns on them.

Once the money is secured, Jerome steps out of the cop car and starts questioning Franklin's employees on where the rest of his money and drugs are. They say they don't know. Jerome doesn't believe them, so he slaps Black Diamond in the face.

He continues to press them, but they don't give him any information because they really don't know. He violently keeps attacking Black Diamond until she becomes unconscious. With his final blow, Jerome tells Dallas to pass along a message to Franklin: he will continue to come after him until he gets all his stuff back. A pretty dark move, even for Jerome, who was already prone to having a hot temper.

Snowfall season 6 continues to air on Wednesdays on FX. Episodes become available to stream the next day on Hulu.