Snowfall season 6 episode 6 recap: a Saint dies

NOTE: this article contains spoilers for (opens in new tab) Snowfall season 6 episode 6, "Concrete Jungle."

Given what happened in Snowfall season 6 episode 5, you'd think the biggest threat facing the Saint family is Teddy (Carter Hudson). However, Franklin (Damson Idris) finds the more immediate threat is actually his frenemy/business partner, Kane (DeVaughn Nixon).

Elsewhere, Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) finally picks a side in this treacherous game of backstabbing.

Cassandra walks away

Devyn Tyler and Tamara Taylor, Snowfall season 6 (Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/FX)

Standing on an airport tarmac in Flagstaff, Arizona, Cassandra (Tamara Taylor) is pleading with Veronique (Devyn A. Tyler) not to return to Los Angeles with Franklin. The concerned mother tells her daughter her boyfriend is unraveling and taking out the father of a CIA agent places a huge target on not only Franklin but all those attached to him. Cassandra says she has a passport ready for her and her daughter.

As Franklin approaches, Cassandra reasserts she wants her daughter away from the dangerous back-and-forth between him and Teddy, but Veronique shuts her mother down. Veronique states she doesn’t want to live a "rootless life" like did as a kid, and doesn't want that for her unborn child. She also claims she wants to be with Franklin who she trusts. With those words, Cassandra goes her separate way.

Kane has Louie kidnapped

Angela Lewis, Snowfall season 6 (Image credit: Ray MIcksaw/FX)

It's night and a worried Louie (Angela Lewis) is stressing to her security team the importance of tracking down Jerome (Amin Joseph). She hasn't seen him since he claimed to be done with the drug game. Before her men hit the streets, Jerome pulls into the driveway, drunk. He again states he wants out of the business and wants to head to Jamaica ASAP.

Louie doesn't think Jerome means what he's saying, but he's adamant. He says all the money they've accumulated isn't worth the violence surrounding them and being at odds with his family. She makes it clear she's not ready to walk away from what they've built. They table the discussion for the evening, picking it up again the next morning.

During this conversation, Louie apologizes for their current predicament with Franklin. She knew going over Franklin's head to Teddy to develop her own drug pipeline would make her nephew upset, but she had no idea Teddy would steal Franklin's money.

Louie explains her actions stem from her desire to have respect. She feels her contributions to their empire have always been overlooked and people just give the credit and respect she’s owed to Jerome, despite her being the brains of the operation. With that said, she is receptive to leaving LA, but claims she made promises to Teddy, and is afraid of his actions if she tries to depart too soon.

She gets a page from Skully (De'Aundre Bonds) signifying she needs to meet him to make a drop. Jerome offers to go instead, and tells her to clear her head. She decides the best way to do that is to ride her horse.

At the riding grounds, Kane's men spot her, and things go downhill from there. While she has security with her on the property, they are no match for Kane's people who gun them down. Louie then comes face to face with two of Kane's men who take her to their boss.

Franklin warns those closest to him to lay low

Damson Idris, Snowfall season 6 (Image credit: Ray MIcksaw/FX)

Back in LA, Franklin meets with Leon (Isaiah John), Wanda (Gail Bean) and Cissy (Michael Hyatt) to warn them. He explains they have to take extra precautions after he killed Teddy's dad. Leon isn't worried about Teddy coming to the projects, but Cissy questions Franklin's bold move. Franklin says now Teddy is looking for him as badly as he's looking for Teddy. Teddy's desire for revenge could make him sloppy and afford Franklin the opportunity to recoup his millions.

As things wrap, Franklin asks his mom to stay at a stash house, but she refuses. She stays in the projects with Leon, and Franklin's best friend vows to protect her.

Gustavo sides with Franklin

Sergio Paris-Mencheta and Damson Idris, Snowfall season 6 (Image credit: Ray MIcksaw/FX)

Despite working for Teddy, spying on him for the DEA and being courted by Rubén (Alejandro Edda) for the KGB, Gustavo decides his best bet is to choose Franklin's offer of $10 million in exchange for helping him set up Teddy.

When the two meet up to discuss the terms, Gustavo wants the $10 million upfront. However, Franklin can't get him the money until he first gets it back from Teddy. Franklin counters to get Gustavo a million now, which is all the kingpin has on hand. Gustavo agrees, but he also wants Franklin to provide passports for him and his family, and give his assurance that once he has his millions back, Franklin will kill Teddy. Frankling happily obliges.

A rescue attempt ends deadly

Amin Joseph, Snowfall season 6 (Image credit: Ray MIcksaw/FX)

While waiting on Franklin to arrive to surprise him with the news he’s captured and tied up Louie, Kane is attempting to convince her to give up the name of the cop that actually shot him. Franklin’s aunt refuses to share. Since talking to her is not getting him the info he wants, Kane starts kicking Louie. He then informs her he has plans to have a bunch of men stop by later to have their way with her. He hopes the threat changes her mind.

By the time Franklin shows up, he sees his bloodied aunt. He's not sure why Kane summoned him to see what happens to Louie, but Kane felt Franklin should be the one to kill her. When the family members are left alone to talk, he presses her to snitch, as the fate Kane is planning is worse than a bullet. As defiant as ever, she refuses and Franklin leaves.

However, Franklin pages his uncle, who is still with Skully. Jerome ignores the pages, so Franklin has Leon reach out to get Jerome to rescue his wife. In true Jerome fashion, he becomes irate.

Jerome, with Skully in tow, meets Franklin and Leon at another warehouse. The encounter is awkward as Jerome is angry with his nephew for bringing him there instead of taking him directly to Louie, and Skully locks eyes with Leon for the first time since Leon accidentally killed his daughter. After the tense exchanges, a plan is developed to retrieve Louie.

As Franklin, Leon, Jerome, Skully and their men fight their way into the warehouse where Louie is moments away from being sexually assaulted, Kane manages to grab Mrs. Saint and point a gun at her head. He stares down Jerome advising him that he should let him go and they let bygones be bygones. Jerome rejects the notion. Louie immediately dives to the ground as the two guys fire off shots.

Jerome and Kane end up killing each other. Louie understandably becomes hysterical and Franklin walks in on the scene calling out "Unc" while shedding tears.