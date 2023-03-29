Is Snowfall's Franklin or Louie to blame for Jerome's death? Fans debate

If you've been keeping up with Snowfall season 6, then you know things have been getting rather deadly as of late. In episode 5, Franklin (Damson Idris) mercilessly took out Teddy's (Carter Hudson) dad, then in episode 6 viewers watched on in horror, and even rage, as Jerome (Amin Joseph) was gunned down trying to save Louie (Angela Lewis). While the WTW team predicted Jerome would meet his end before the drama aired its series finale, seeing his death still felt like a major loss.

In the wake of his demise, loyal Snowfall fans have found themselves assigning blame for the murder (to other people besides the triggerman). There are those calling out Franklin for working with Kane (DeVaughn Nixon), Jerome and Louie's archnemesis, and others pointing fingers at Louie's thirst for power.

We decided to take a look at both arguments from fans and weigh in ourselves.

Did Jerome die because of Franklin?

There are those blaming Franklin for his uncle's death, and with good reason. If you recall in season 1, the Saint patriarch warned his nephew about the dangers of getting into the cocaine business. However, Franklin was undeterred about dealing in the illicit drug trade and got Jerome to help him build an empire.

Even as the kingpin continued to grow his influence and power, Jerome was right there with Franklin, cautioning his nephew about his cutthroat tactics. But again, Franklin wasn't hearing any of it. Logically speaking, if it wasn't for Franklin's determination to deal in cocaine, his family wouldn't have been caught in the deadly drug culture.

People are also assigning fault to Franklin because when the Saint family went to war against each other, he brought Kane into the fold. The moment the young kingpin told Kane that Louie was behind the failed murder plot against his life, Franklin put a target on his aunt and uncle's back. Furthermore, Franklin gave up the location of Louie's horse stable where Kane's people kidnapped her, which eventually led to Jerome dying trying to save her.

All in all, while this argument is pretty sound, the viewers blaming Franklin for Jerome's death tend to be in the minority.

Did Jerome die because of Louie?

Most Snowfall fans are blaming Louie. They are disgusted by her ambition and were pretty unmoved by her crying over Jerome's dead body. Just as viewers have called out Franklin for getting involved in the drug game, many have said that it was Louie who facilitated his initial distribution connection to deceased club owner Claudia (Judith Scott). Had Louie never linked the two, Franklin seemingly would have had no one to sell those first kilos to.

Then there's the fact that it was Louie's actions that led to the deadly Saint war. She even admitted in season 6 episode 6 that she knew going behind Franklin's back to do business with Teddy would lead to major issues within the family. Plus, let's not forget that the reason Kane was ready to kill Louie and Jerome was due to her putting a hit out on her rival's life. Louie made that decision even though Franklin and Leon were able to get Kane to agree to coexist.

Lastly, people have boarded the Louie blame train because Jerome begged her to run away with him prior to his death. He was adamant that she choose love and go with him to Jamaica to escape the drugs, backstabbing and murder of Los Angeles. However, she refused to immediately go with him, and he stayed in LA a little longer for her. Obviously, not leaving was a fatal mistake.

There's no shortage of people expressing outrage toward Louie for Jerome's death.

WTW weighs in on Jerome's death

We're going to join the majority of Snowfall fans and point the finger at Jerome's widow. Had Louie just left with her husband when he asked and put behind her need for power in a very dangerous underworld, she wouldn't have been kidnapped, and he wouldn’t have been killed trying to rescue her.

New episodes of Snowfall continue to air on Wednesdays on FX. Episodes become available the next day on Hulu.