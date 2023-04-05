See Mario and co. on the big screen now that the Mario movie is in theaters.

Nintendo totem Mario and his brother Luigi have made their way to the big screen for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a new animated caper from a partnership between Nintendo and Illumination, the studio behind Minions, Sing, The Secret Life of Pets, and more.

One of the biggest new movies to release this year, the Mario film sees Brooklyn-based plucky plumbers (voiced by Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Charlie Day) fumbling their way into the Mushroom Kingdom and getting pulled into a conflict between Bowser and Princess Peach. (see our Super Mario Bros. Movie cast guide for a full breakdown of all the A-listers who have lent their voices to the Nintendo roster).

Here's how you can watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie right now, and whether the film is available to watch from home yet or not.

How to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie in movie theaters

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently screening in the US, the UK and plenty more markets around the world after releasing on Wednesday, April 5.

You can check your local listings either via the Mario movie's official website (opens in new tab), the websites of your local movie theaters or by using a site like Fandango (opens in new tab), which should show you all The Super Mario Bros. Movie listings in the local area. You can pick up tickets through any of these options, too.

If the cost of buying a ticket has put you off heading to the movies, you should consider looking into movie theater subscription and membership programs. These services are offered by several chains in the US and the UK, these programs can provide free, discounted and/or monthly allotments of tickets to use at your leisure, plus deals on concessions and more.

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie streaming?

Not yet! Since the film's got an exclusive theatrical run, the only place you can see it at the time of writing is in movie theaters. However, we can at least predict where and when the Mario movie will be streaming based on what's happened to other Universal Pictures movies.

Universal movies head to Peacock around seven weeks after they hit theaters, so judging by this release pattern, we expect The Super Mario Bros. Movie will head to Peacock around May 24, though no official release date has been confirmed right now. As and when we hear more, we'll include new info here.

You'll need to be a Peacock Premium subscriber in order to stream The Mario Bros. Movie from the comfort of your own home. If you're new to Peacock, this is now the only way to sign up as is, as the streamer canceled its free membership tier (opens in new tab) in February.

What else to know about The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Here's the official synopsis for The Super Mario Bros. movie:

"While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie franchises) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.

With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan Michael-Key; The Lion King) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy; The Queen's Gambit), Mario taps into his own power."

What To Watch's Super Mario Bros. Movie review called the film "a fun, fast-paced but overly familiar adaptation" owing to how rigidly it stuck to the source material.

You can also watch the latest trailer directly below: