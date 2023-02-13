You can call the Super Mario Bros. right now with fun movie promo

In need of a plumber? Then you probably shouldn't actually call the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing phone number to fix the situation, but it is something that fans can enjoy for real ahead of the highly-anticipated 2023 new movie The Super Mario Bros.

A website, phone number and commercial for Super Mario Bros. Plumbing has found its way on the internet to promote the animated video game adaptation releasing on April 7. To check it all out, go to smbplumbing.com (opens in new tab).

There are a number of cool bits and features on the website. In addition to details to make it appear as an authentic business — text reading "Now serving, Brooklyn & Queens," "Family-owned and operated" and "Fixing pipes is our game" — there is also an "About Us" section that touts the Mario and Luigi's "white-glove service," testimonials and even a careers section with an "Apply Now" icon you can click, though unfortunately it says to check back later for applications.

The site has a number of other interactive features that fans are sure to love. If you click on some of the icons or text, you'll hear classic tunes and sound effects from the Mario video games.

But the real fun is actually calling the number for Super Mario Bros. Plumbing. If you call 929-556-2746 (929-55-Mario) you'll get a voice message from Luigi himself (voiced by Charlie Day). On the call, in addition to saying some on-brand phrases like "It's a me, Luigi" and "Let's a go," he encourage you to text for a quick response. If you do, you're sent a link to get "exclusive updates, service offerings and more."

The Super Mario Bros. Plumbing trailer is also worth checking out, with its own rap theme song. Give it a watch directly below:

While an official plot for The Super Mario Bros. Movie hasn't been shared yet, we know that the Illumination animated movie is going to see Mario and Luigi transported to Mushroom Kingdom where they must help Princess Peach stop Bowser from conquering their world.

In addition to Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi, The Super Mario Bros. Movie voice cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco and Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases exclusively in movie theaters on April 7.