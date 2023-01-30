New Super Mario Bros. Movie footage teases Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong voice

Nintendo and Illumination have teased us with a fresh look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie with some newly-released footage of Mario's battle with Donkey Kong.

We'd already seen a brief glimpse of Chris Pratt's moustachioed plumber getting mixed up in some monkey business with Donkey Kong in the second Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer that was released in November.

Thanks to this new teaser, we've been given a longer look at the fight sequence that appears to be taking place in a sort of Kong Colosseum and, crucially, heard Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong voice for the very first time!

And, for Mario veterans, the clip also confirms another of the Nintendo mascot's power-ups will appear in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, as Mario dons the Cat Suit after bashing a ? Block.

Sadly, his new powers don't seem to be all that threatening; Donkey Kong isn't exactly impressed by Mario's new claws, and he looks ready to continue beating Mario into the ground whilst Peach and Toad watch on in horror from the stands.

You can check the clip out below:

🐱#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/GcgIPZyLV3January 29, 2023 See more

With Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong voice revealed, we've now heard what most of the all-star Super Mario Bros. Movie cast will sound like in the animated movie.

In the previous trailer that we mentioned earlier, we heard both Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Luigi (Charlie Day) for the first time, with Jack Black's take on Bowser, Keegan Michael-Key's Toad featuring in the first trailer released earlier in 2022.

We haven't had too much more info about the plot of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, but with each bit of new footage, it's looking more and more like Illumination (the minds behind Minions, Sing, Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets franchises) have drawn from every corner of the Mario universe for inspiration for the new film. There have been glimpses at all sorts of power-ups, familiar foes, and even a scene inspired by Mario Kart in the footage that we've seen to date.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released in UK cinemas on March 31, 2023, with a US theatrical release coming a week later on April 7, 2023.