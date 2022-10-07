Meet the Super Mario Bros. Movie cast: who's who in the animated game movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has finally seen the light of day — well, a trailer has, but it's given us a first look at the stars. Or our first "listen" at the cast, since it's an animated movie.

We already knew many of the voice actors, which is quite a star-studded cast, with Hollywood celebrities left, right and center. With the trailer, we can see many of the characters for the first time and hear their voices.

Well, some of the characters at least, as some were missing from this first teaser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases April 7, 2023, and hopefully we'll see and hear more from these characters in the meantime.

Chris Pratt as Mario

Playing the famous Italian mustache-wearer Mario, is Chris Pratt.

You may know Pratt from little-known indie films like Guardians of the Galaxy, the Jurassic World trilogy, The Tomorrow War, The Lego Movie and plenty more — he's one of the biggest and most recognizable stars right now.

As the title suggests, Mario is the main character of the Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer suggests he'll be doing exactly what he does in the series of video games, which is defeating the evil Bowser (and probably rescuing a princess too).

The trailer also hints at a fish-out-of-water trait for the plumber, showing him confused about his sudden appearance in the Mushroom Kingdom, though it's not yet clear if the new movie will copy his back story from the 1993 movie (and certain other Mario works) in having him originate from Brooklyn.

The star isn't going for an Italian accent, judging by the trailer, which is probably for the best. Instead, he's using his own voice, perhaps laced with some childish playfulness (though not as much as in The Lego Movie).

Charlie Day as Luigi

Mario's green-clad brother is being voiced by Charlie Day.

Day is well known for playing recurring character Charlie Kelly in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but you may have also seen him in Horrible Bosses, Pacific Rim and I Want You Back — he also played a small voice role in The Lego Movie, alongside Pratt. He's a veteran comedy actor, so you know Luigi is in good hands.

Luigi is the "Bro" in "Super Mario Bros." In lots of the multiplayer Mario games, he's who the second player plays. But he's also seen his own series of video games, called Luigi's Haunted Mansion, which seems to be what he's doing in the upcoming movie.

We only see Luigi briefly in the trailer, running from an enemy that's known in the games as Dry Bones over lava and into a ruined castle. We don't hear much of Day's voice at this time, beyond one "aah!"

Luigi isn't shown alongside Mario entering the Mushroom Kingdom, so his role in the movie is quite a mystery — we'll have to wait and see.

Jack Black as Bowser

Mario's long-time nemesis — and sometimes ally and sometimes race-kart opponent, depending on the game — is Bowser. In the movie, Jack Black voices the tortoise monster.

You might know Jack Black for classics like School of Rock, King Kong or High Fidelity, but he's been seeing a renaissance in recent years with the Jumanji movies and Kung-Fu Panda.

Bowser is actually the star of the trailer, with the majority of the runtime showing the creature (and his army of Koopas, or little tortoises) attacking a castle full of penguins. In the games, Bowser alternates between invading kingdoms and kidnapping princesses. The trailer confirms that he's at least doing one in the movie.

The trailer also shows Bowser living in a giant moving lava lake on wheels, with a bow that looks like his own face, which is a pretty baller move.

The voice of Bowser in the trailer sounds surprisingly un-Jack-Black-like, but given that the comedy actor is known for his engrossing character performances, it's a pleasant surprise.

Anna Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

A major character we don't see in the trailer is Princess Peach, who is voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy.

You might have seen this new star from The Northman, The Queen's Gambit, Last Night in Soho and Peaky Blinders, as she's been going from strength to strength recently.

In the Mario games, Princess Peach's main role is to be kidnapped by Bowser as a prize for Mario to win back, though we'd hope her role in the Super Mario Bros. Movie is a little bit more modern than that. In the games' defense, they've improved in recent years too.

Since the trailer doesn't show Princess Peach at all, her role is largely unknown, so we'll have to wait and find out.

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

We see Toad briefly in the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer, specifically meeting Mario. This character is voiced by Keegan-Michael Key.

You might know Keegan-Michael Key as the Key in the Key and Peele show, but he's also in Keanu, Role Models, and plenty more comedies. Oh, and The Predator.

Toad's role in the Mario games is as the aide to Princess Peach, and contrary to the name, he actually just a talking mushroom. He's part of a race of other mushrooms (also called Toads, but this character's name is Toad too. Yeah, confusing).

However, Toad's role is also as a protector to the Mushroom Kingdom, and it seems like that what he's doing in the trailer, as he stops Mario from touching a mushroom. Presumably, he'll be the buddy to Mario on his adventure.

However, Toad's role isn't shown too much in the trailer, so there's a lot more to find out.

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

The Donkey Kong games actually predate the Mario ones, as the red jumper first appeared in the first Donkey-Kong game two years before the Mario Bros. game. But there's been quite a bit of crossover since then.

Donkey Kong is a giant... gorilla. Not a donkey. He's sometimes a friend and sometimes a foe of Mario, but since he's not shown in the trailer, we don't know which of those he's playing in the movie.

But would giant actor Seth Rogen be picked if Donkey Kong didn't have a major role? The actor, known for acting in comedies like Knocked Up, Pineapple Express and Paul, and more recently producing The Boys and loads more movies and TV shows, is possibly one of the biggest names on the list.

Other actors

There are a few other actors confirmed for smaller parts in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Comedy actor Fred Armisen, known for Saturday Night Live and Portlandia, is playing Cranky Kong, the wizened grandfather to Donkey Kong.

Veteran voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson, who you might have heard in Invincible, Family Guy and American Dad, is playing Kamek, who's basically a magical version of Bowser's Koopa. He's seen briefly in the trailer, magically appearing to introduce Bowser.

Sebastian Maniscalco, who's in Green Book, The House and The Irishman, plays a character called Spike. In the games, this is a type of enemy that throws projectiles at Mario, but it sounds like this is an individual character in the movie.

A small role in the trailer is the Penguin King, and this role is played by Khary Payton, who plays small roles in Invincible and Guardians of the Galaxy — it's not clear how much of a role they have beyond what we've already seen.

We'll also hear the voice of Charles Martinet, who's played Mario in many of the video games, but he's not playing Mario in the movie. We don't actually know who he'll be voicing.