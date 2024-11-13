Frndly TV packages explained: Basic, Classic and Premium explained

If you’ve been considering signing up for Frndly TV, you might be wondering which of the three plans you should sign up for, and we’re here to help you tell them apart.

Frndly TV is a live TV streaming service which lets you stream from a limited selection of cable channels for a much lower price than all the rival services. Its affordable nature and option for a Frndly TV free trial make it a great option for people who don’t want to break the bank.

However when you go to sign up, you may notice that there are several different Frndly TV plans which you can choose between, instead of just one simple one to pick. So to help you work out which of them you should opt for, here’s our guide to the Frndly TV packages.

Basic $7.99 per month Specifications Channel count: 50+ Definition: 720p Simultaneous streams: 1 DVR allowance: None Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The cheapest tier is Frndly TV Basic, which as the name would suggest is the simplest of the three tiers.

Due to being… well, Basic, you’re not getting full access to the full suite of Frndly TV features. You can’t record or watch DVR recordings, you can only watch on one device at a time, and all video you stream will be in SD or 720p resolution.

However on Frndly TV Basic you do get access to the full list of Frndly TV channels, despite the low fee, so if you don’t mind about the limited feature set then it’s all you need.

Classic $9.99 per month Specifications Channel count: 50+ Definition: 1080p Simultaneous streams: 2 DVR allowance: 3 months

Increasing to the Classic plan doesn’t increase the number of channels you get access to, which is the same across all plans.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instead, the main bonus is that video streaming is in 1080p, which matches most of the TV sets in households across the US, to improve the viewing experience on movies and shows.

As well as that increase you get the ability to stream via Frndly TV on two devices at the same time, instead of just one, and access to the Frndly TV DVR.

On Classic you’re allowed to record an unlimited number of videos, even ones that’ve played in the last two days, and watch them for up to three months.

Premium $11.99 per month Specifications Channel count: 50+ Definition: 1080p Simultaneous streams: 4 DVR allowance: 9 months

Finally we get to Frndly TV’s highest tier, Premium, which has the same channel count as all the others but some extra perks. It also lets you stream in HD, like Classic.

Perhaps the biggest perk is that the DVR allowance, which jumps up from three months of access time to nine months, so you’ve got ages to view TV shows or movies you record.

You also get to watch from your Frndly TV account on four screens at once, which will be useful for if you have multiple TVs or devices in your home that people might be watching.