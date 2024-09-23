The Lincoln Lawyer season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the legal drama

Over the course of two seasons, The Lincoln Lawyer has proved to be one of the best legal dramas in recent years, which is why we're so excited for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3.

After The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 ending saw Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) almost run down by a black sedan, viewers were left to think Alex Grant (Michael A. Goorjian) wanted the brilliant lawyer dead after he made Alex look foolish and like a criminal on the stand during the Bondurant murder trial. However, was it Alex? If so, will Alex try to kill Mickey again?

Then there was the shocking murder of Glory Days (Fiona Rene). The beloved former witness of Mickey was supposed to be enjoying her new life in Hawai'i. So how did she wind up back in Los Angeles murdered? And how does Glory Days' friend and Mickey's new client, Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye), factor into all of this?

This is just tip of the iceberg as far as what fans can look forward to in the new episodes. Here's everything we know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 3.

All 10 episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere on Netflix on October 17. Those hoping to watch the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers .

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 cast

Back as the hotshot lawyer Mickey Haller is Manuel Garcia-Ruflo. In recent years, the actor has starred in things like A Man Called Otto and Down the Rabbit Hole, and he'll soon be seen in Pedro Páramo and Jurassic World Rebirth.

Returning alongside Garcia-Ruflo are Becki Newton (Ugly Betty) as Lorna, Jazz Raycole (Jericho) as Izzy, Angus Sampson (Our Flag Means Death) as Cisco, Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med) as Andrea, Neve Campbell (Twisted Metal) as Maggie, Elliott Gould (Friends) as Legal Siegel, Krista Warner (Priorities Chapter One: Money Isn't Everything) as Hayley, Fiona Rene (Tracker) as Glory Days and Devon Graye (Nope) as Julian La Cosse.

New to the cast this season are Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies) as Judge Regina Turner, John Pirruccello (Barry) as William Forsythe, Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Grimm) as Chief Deputy District Attorney Adam Suarez and Allyn Moriyon as Eddie Rojas.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 plot

Becki Newton and Angus Sampson in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

A synopsis for the new season hasn't been released as of publication. However, we do know that as with the seasons 1 and 2, season 3 is based on Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer book series. In particular, season 3 will be based on The Gods of Guilt . Here is a brief summary of the book:

"Mickey Haller gets the text, 'Call me ASAP - 187,' and the California penal code for murder immediately gets his attention. Murder cases have the highest stakes and the biggest paydays, and they always mean Haller has to be at the top of his game.

"When Mickey learns that the victim was his own former client, a prostitute he thought he had rescued and put on the straight and narrow path, he knows he is on the hook for this one. He soon finds out that she was back in LA and back in the life. Far from saving her, Mickey may have been the one who put her in danger.

"Haunted by the ghosts of his past, Mickey must work tirelessly and bring all his skill to bear on a case that could mean his ultimate redemption or proof of his ultimate guilt."

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 trailer

Check out this trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3.