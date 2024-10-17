The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 episode 4 recap: Mickey and Hector become allies

In The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 episode 4, "Rearview Blind Spots," Lorna (Becki Newton) unveils the identity of the man who followed Glory Days (Fiona Rene), and it turns out to be a rival from Mickey’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) past.



As Mickey continues to pull the thread connecting Glory Days, Hector Moya and law enforcement, he winds up getting quite the surprise. Even more shocking, Mickey decides the best way to get to the truth is actually teaming up with Hector’s team. Elsewhere, Andrea (Yaya DaCosta) is dealt a mighty blow when she receives news about a victim from a recent case. Will it hamper her ability to practice law in the future?

Here’s a complete recap of The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 episode 4.

The man in the hat is…

Holt McCallany in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Netflix)

During an office meeting, Lorna reveals to the team that DA Investigator Neil Bishop (Holt McCallany) is the man in the hat who was following Glory Days the night she was murdered. Lorna further explains the Honda Civic seen in the hotel’s footage was reported stolen and the report on file for the incident was signed by Houlihan. As it turns out, Jake was Bishop’s ex-partner on the police force and retired three years ago. While there’s no proof Bishop murdered Glory Days, the idea isn’t off the table.

Cisco (Angus Sampson) notes there was no tracking device found on Mickey’s vehicle, so Mickey was likely followed the old-fashioned way in the previous episode. Mickey chimes in and recounts that Glory Days helped frame Hector Moya and subsequently set him up to be arrested. The attorney just can’t figure out how all these baffling puzzle pieces come together and make sense.

Andrea’s big mistake

Mickey shows up unannounced at the DA’s office and makes a beeline to Andrea, pulling her into her office, closing her door and blinds for privacy. He admits his staff suspects something is going on between them. She actually reveals she told Maggie (Neve Campbell) about their fling, but she’s okay with it, to Mickey's surprise.

Andrea wants to know why he’s visiting her at work? He asks how investigators with the DA get assigned to cases. There are no hard and fast rules, some investigators work closely with certain prosecutors, some investigators have specialties with things like drugs or gangs, and sometimes if things are slow, an investigator may come around and ask if the DA needs help with anything. Mickey surmises it's possible for an investigator to pick out a case. He kisses Andrea and leaves.

Mickey gets an elevator and is joined by Bishop, who isn’t happy to see him. Mickey thinks he’s following him. Bishop counters Mickey’s courtroom theatrics won’t work with Julian (Devon Graye) and suggests he plead out the case. Mickey steps off the elevator and notes it’s sunny out there, he may need a hat.

Andrea gives her paralegal Vanessa (Chelsea M. Davis) instructions for the Glass case. Andrea wants a Cruz Waiver drafted and sent to opposing counsel, which allows for a guilty defendant to be released out of custody temporarily with the court’s approval for a legitimate purpose. In this case, Scott Glass (Ian Fisher) wants to go to his grandma’s funeral. For this to happen, the judge needs to sign off, Scott and his defense need to know he can’t violate any terms of the waiver and the DA has to let his abused ex, Deborah Glass (Rebekah Kennedy), know he’ll be out of prison for a day. Andrea says she’ll call Deborah Glass, Vanessa is to contact opposing counsel and the judge.

Vanessa leaves and Andrea is about to call Deborah when Chief Deputy District Attorney Adam Suarez (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez) walks in and asks her about Mickey. She says they were tying up loose ends with the Lisa Trammel case. He hints that she shouldn’t do anything that calls into question her instincts as she’s on the shortlist to be named the head of Major Crimes. She's so thrilled with the news she never makes the call to Deborah.

Izzy gets bad news about her studio

Lorna agrees to help Izzy (Jazz Raycole) in her recent troubles with her dance studio. When Izzy signed the lease for the space, the landlord agreed to a noncompete clause, meaning the landlord wouldn’t lease a unit to similar businesses. As seen in the previous episode, a gym offering dance classes has opened up nearby with star celebrity choreographers.

When Lorna accompanies Izzy to sort out all this mess, Izzy receives some bad news. The landlord she leased the studio from has actually sold the property to the gym she’s now in competition with, meaning the noncompete clause is null and void. Izzy thinks this may mean the end of her dance studio until she gets the idea to call her dancer friend Cat (Wilder Yari).

Izzy attempts to persuade Cat to teach a few classes at the studio as a celebrity choreographer given she’s now working with a big name on a TV show. But Cat isn’t thrilled to do it. Instead, she asks to sublease Izzy’s space for the show she’s working on, promising Izzy exposure and money. Izzy jumps on board with the idea.

Mickey and Lorna realize Sly Funaro's trick

Becki Newton in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Cisco meets with an old acquaintance named Gabe (David Barrera) at a miniature golf park to ask about Hector. Gabe is cagey with answering any questions. Cisco then inquires about Detective Neil Bishop, but Gabe claims not to have heard of him, but insists Cisco stop digging.

The private investigator keeps pushing and Gabe reveals that 10 years ago, there was a cartel war and things spilled over into the Valley. Gabe claims that if Bishop was working Valley Homicide then, he could have caught anyone of those cases. Cisco is intrigued by the cloaked explanation.

After getting a pep talk from Legal Siegal (Elliott Gould) about looking at the whole picture as it pertains to Glory Days, Mickey sits down at his place to look over all the evidence, while Lorna looks at the case at her own place. Mickey and Lorna are individually drawing blanks until they both take a look at the subpoenas issued to Mickey and Kendall. It then dawns on them that the subpoena Kendall received from Sly Jr. (Christian Antidormi) was a fake.

The next day in the office, Mickey shares his belief that Sly actually subpoenaed Glory Days first, but once that subpoena was filed with the federal court, she was murdered. Wanting to still get Hector’s conviction overturned, Sly issued a fake subpoena to Kendall to compel her to testify on his behalf, realizing there was a chance if he obtained a real subpoena for Kendall through the courts, she could be killed as well. Using this logic, Mickey doesn’t think Hector killed Glory Days because he needed her to get out of prison.

Cisco chimes in that he didn’t find any dirt on De Marco. He’s a decorated agent with no marks on his record. Lorna says they can’t just accuse DEA agents and police officers of murder without solid proof.

Mickey has Eddie (Allyn Moriyon) drop him off at Sly Jr.’s office and tells him to wait around the corner. Once in the office, Mickey wastes no time laying down the law. He tells Sly he’s aware of the fake subpoena, knows Hector believes he was set up by De Marco and insists he’s now Sly’s co-counsel representing Hector. A satisfied Mickey leaves and climbs back in the car, but is shocked to come face-to-face with De Marco (Michael Irby).

Andrea receives devastating news

Andrea gets a call that shakes her to her core, that sends her off to a crime scene. Arriving, Andrea sees Deborah Glass’ bloodied body. A police officer tells the attorney that around 11 am, the victim was walking her dog and a witness saw a man lie in wait for her. The man wound up attacking her and then ran from the scene. Officers spotted him running with bloodied clothes and arrested him. The suspect is in the back of a nearby squad car, and Andrea peeks in to see Scott Glass.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.