The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 episode 3 recap: a bombshell revelation

There’s a six-month time jump into the future in The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 episode 3, "Strange Bedfellows." Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and his team are still hard at work trying to prepare for Julian’s (Devon Graye) murder trial, and Mickey makes a big play to get the entire case tossed based on questionable police interrogation tactics. But will a judge facing political pressure side with the hotshot attorney?

Elsewhere, Mickey unveils a new romance with Andrea (Yaya DaCosta), he is hit with a subpoena that leads to the revelation that Hector Moya is onto him and Lorna (Becki Newton) discovers who was following Glory Days (Fiona Rene) the night she was killed.

Mickey makes do without Lorna

Andrea is making coffee when Mickey comes in and kisses her, then shares some flirtatious banter about keeping a toothbrush and some socks at her place. He asks about her plans for the evening, but she says she has a date. She reminds him they agreed to keep things casual before she leaves, telling Mickey to lock up when he goes.

On the way to court, Mickey calls Izzy (Jazz Raycole) about witness questions he left in the office. She says she emailed him a copy and left a set of questions with the court clerk. He jokes, "Who needs Lorna," who is out of commission for the time being as she takes her bar exam. Mickey also notes that with Julian’s trial three months away, he hopes this last-ditched effort to get the original police interview thrown out of court works, as it would likely mean the entire case would fall apart.

Izzy eventually gets Mickey off the phone when she spots Julian’s partner David (Wolé Parks). She tries to convince him to show up in court to support Julian. David is apprehensive because Julian has refused to see him when he visits the jail. However, Izzy claims Julian isn’t thinking straight, he's ashamed, but he really would like David’s support. David agrees to go with Izzy to the hearing.

Cisco gets a lead on Glory Days' stalker

Cisco (Angus Sampson) calls a friend at a junkyard looking for a green Honda Civic with tinted windows, which he’s been doing frequently. On this particular call, Cisco’s friend says he found a car, but the windows have been busted out and the primary vin number scratched off.

When Cisco arrives to examine the car himself, he’s able to find shards of tinted glass within the car. While the primary number has been scratched off, he knows that the number is usually imprinted elsewhere. Sure enough he finds the number behind the car’s engine.

Mickey’s dealt another blow in court

Julian walks into court looking disheveled but perks up seeing David. As the hearing to suppress the police interview with Julian begins, Mickey calls Detective Mark Whitten (Paul Schulze) to the stand, the officer who interviewed Julian the night he was charged. Whitten stresses he was just having a conversation with Julian and was not interrogating him initially.

However, playing a video of the interaction, Mickey makes note of the fact the detective made sure to sit Julian in front of a hidden camera in the interview room, a tactic police use with suspects. Additionally, Mickey points out the detective left the room to get a drink for several minutes. In his absence, Julian was unable to leave as the door was locked from the outside. Then upon his return, he stood over Julian with his firearm displayed in its holster, which could be perceived as intimidating.

Mickey surmises this was not a conversation but an interrogation. Julian had not yet been arrested and charged with a crime and he had no legal counsel present. While the judge finds Mickey’s argument persuasive, she ultimately denies Mickey’s motion. Lorna explains the judge is in a political race and ruled against Mickey not wanting to seem soft on crime. The case is headed to trial, although Prosecutor Forsythe (John Pirruccello) offers Mickey a plea deal for Julian.

Making his day worse, Mickey exits the courthouse to be served by an old associate. Mickey is being roped into a deposition next week in the case, Hector Moya vs Authur Rollins. The attorney on record on the document is Sly Funaro, who Mickey thought was in prison, but the process server notes this document is from Sly Jr (Christian Antidormi). Curious, Mickey offers to throw some jobs the server’s way if he shares who else is receiving a subpoena from Sly. The server hints he has to serve DEA Agent James De Marco (Michael Irby) and Kendall Roberts (Molly Burnett).

Andrea gets a new case

At work, Andrea is told by her boss, Chief Deputy District Attorney Adam Suarez (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez), that she’s getting the Shelby case, a former senator allegedly murdered by the aide he was sleeping with. Receiving that information, she works to tie up some loose ends with her current caseload.

She later runs into Mickey and says she needs his help wrapping up a domestic violence case. The presiding judge was called away on an emergency so now Judge Fisher is in charge. Andrea asks Mickey what he knows about her? He says the judge has a thing for handsome men, so if the defendant is good-looking then Andrea could run into trouble. Andrea thanks him, but he wants her appreciation in the form of a dinner reservation.

Back in her office, Andrea talks to Deborah Glass (Rebekah Kennedy) about offering her ex a plea agreement. Andrea thinks by going to court, there's a 50% chance her violent husband goes free. The deal on the table is that her ex pleads guilty and agrees to spend a year in prison and will face a year of probation with anger management classes upon his release. Trusting Andrea, Deborah agrees to the deal.

Hidden truths revealed about Hector and Glory Days

On the way to Kendall Roberts’ home, Mickey calls Cisco and asks him to do some digging into Kendall and Agent De Marco. The attorney then calls Sly Jr. about the subpoena. Sly says he has been hired by Hector to get his sentence vacated based on gross misconduct, starting with Agent De Marco. Mickey is confused about what this has to do with him. Sly reveals he knows Mickey is the one who got Glory Days a deal to testify against Hector. This is confidential information, so Mickey is left stunned.

When Mickey arrives at Kendall’s, she’s hesitant to talk to him but eventually admits she used to work with Glory Days and a woman named Trina, but Glory Days kept her away from Hector because he gave girls cocaine. The same process server shows up and attempts to give Kendall her subpoena, but Mickey takes it, claiming to be her new attorney.

Back in his car, Mickey calls Cisco and asks him to find a woman named Trina. Cisco was working on tracing the VIN number he previously found, but stops to look her up. He leaves a note for Lorna to look into the VIN number instead.

Cisco tracks Trina down and shows up at her place, calling Mickey to meet him there. Mickey does just that, questions=ing Trina about Hector and Glory Days. Trina says a few years ago she was busted by De Marco, but he said if she fed him information she wouldn’t have to go to jail. She never told on Hector.

A puzzled Mickey asks why Hector wants to subpoena her then. She shares that De Marco made a similar deal with her friend, Glory Days. He really wanted Hector off of the street, and De Marco gave Glory Days a gun to plant in Hector’s room. Mickey realizes Glory Days played him and set up Hector.

Before the episode closes, Lorna is in the office and is looking up the VIN number Cisco left for her. She discovers the Honda Civic belonged to Jack Houlihan. Upon further investigation, she learns he previously worked with the LAPD, and it dawns on her that she knows who was following Glory Days.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.