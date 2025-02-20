The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amy keeping a big secret from Nate about Damian?

When The Young and the Restless’ Amy (Valarie Pettiford) appeared back on the soap’s canvas, she brought with her a slew of mysteries and revelations. She first lured Nate (Sean Dominic) to see her, claiming to have some old items belonging to his father she thought he might like to have. Then, she popped up in Genoa City and dropped the bombshell that her son Damian (Jermaine Rivers) is Nate’s paternal half-brother and she needed Nate’s help in locating Damian to tell him the truth. Of course, Amy also stressed a sense of urgency given her doctors informed her that she didn’t have much time to live.

Once Nate was able to wrap his head around all this information and agreed to help Amy in her quest, he was able to work with private investigator Denise Tolliver (Telma Hopkins) to track down Damian in Los Angeles. However, when Nate met with Damian, the meeting didn’t go well, largely because Nate met with the fake Damian, aka Holden (Nathan Owens).

This unique brand of Hastings drama migrated back to Genoa City and it was finally revealed that Holden was pretending to be Damian and the real Damian was skeptical about Nate’s motives. Amy, Damian and Nate finally had a conversation where Damian learned he had a brother and that his mom is dying. Oddly, Damian wasn’t moved to reconnect with his mother even with her grim prognosis and was content on returning to LA.

Christel Khalil and Jermaine Rivers, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on February 20, and Damian is still in Genoa City, but for one reason — Lily (Christel Khalil). After their chance encounter at Society, he finds himself smitten. He tells her about his attraction when they bump into each other again at Crimson Lights in the new episode, even admitting he did a little digging to find out more about her.

As it dawns on her that Damian is Nate’s brother, she puts up a wall with him and stresses how sad it is he’d stay in town for her and not his own mother. He asks her to have dinner with him, and Lily declines, wanting him to fix things with his mom first and foremost. When she presses him on why the two fell out years ago, he says his mom tried to change him and make him follow a path he didn’t want to go down.

Furthermore, he professes to be a man who adheres to his own rules, and his way of doing things has led him to be a success. Damian is sure to confirm that he became a success through legitimate means. Since Lily asked Victor (Eric Braeden) to look into Damian, we’ll soon find out if that legitimacy is true.

Jermaine Rivers, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As viewers, we can’t help but feel something is still off pertaining to the rationale behind Amy and Damian going years without speaking. Before he learned about Nate, Amy was the only family he had, so we’re suspicious that he would just cut her off because they disagreed on his career path. You’d think that after he became a “success,” and she assumedly learned of that, the two would be able to make amends.

It’s also worth noting that when Amy first came to town and Nate asked why her relationship with Damian was rocky, she simply noted her son has a tendency to disappear every now and then, and she lost touch with him.

With all that being said, we’re starting to believe Amy hasn’t given Nate the full story here. That she’s been withholding the real reason why she and Damian are at odds. Is it possible that she actually did something to Damian years ago that she’s omitting from her version of this mysterious story? If so, what is it?

Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If we had to guess, we’d say that perhaps the two had a disagreement years ago when the man Damian thought was his biological father passed. Maybe he left Damian a bulk of his estate, and Amy wasn’t pleased to see her son taking risks to lose it, so she took him to court. A dispute over a will does have a tendency to split families.

We also have another theory. Is it possible that when the man who raised Damian was dying he secretly told Damian that he wasn’t his biological father? We can’t rule out that this man learned the truth and shared it with Damian. If that’s the case, Damian may have just sat on the information and didn’t look into who his biological father was, but stewed in anger with his mother for lying. Then as Amy revealed that Nate is his brother, Damian acted a bit as if he didn’t know he was raised by someone who didn’t have a blood tie to him. This may sound like a stretch, but Damian is the same person who had his employee pretend to be him.

One thing is certain in this Amy and Damian saga. Viewers can expect a lot more twists and turns in their story.