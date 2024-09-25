How to watch Ludwig online: stream the David Mitchell detective comedy from anywhere now

Having long retired from public life, reclusive puzzle writer John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor (David Mitchell) is cajoled from his life of solitude when his twin James, a DCI leading Cambridge’s inner-city major crimes team, goes missing. The best way to find him? By impersonating him, of course. The show premieres on September 25 in the UK, and will be available to watch in for FREE on BBC iPlayer. If you're on holiday while it's on, watch Ludwig on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

If you think that sounds out of character for a David Mitchell typecast, you're absolutely right. The harebrained scheme is the brainchild of Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin), wife of James and, inconveniently, childhood sweetheart of John – though it's not as if they'd ever discuss such matters.

While John has a good enough eye for detail, gut for feeling, and mind for deduction to pass off as his brother, unlike James he's never been able to crack the mystery of small talk. But in order to keep the wool pulled over his new colleagues' eyes, he's going to have to work up the courage to look people in the eye and conceal his true feeble self behind a thin shield of passable pop culture references.

If that wasn't bad enough, he's going to have to unpick the case of the missing twin while actually doing said twin's job. Taking in coded notebooks, conspiracy blogs, espionage, mistaken identity and murder plots, here's how to watch Ludwig online from anywhere in the world and for free in the UK.

How to watch Ludwig in the UK for free

Ludwig premieres on Wednesday, September 25, which is when all six episodes will become available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Each instalment of the show will also air on BBC One at 9pm BST each Wednesday. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Scroll down for more details.

All you need to know about Ludwig

