John Krasinski reprising one of his famous roles in new movie in surprising announcement

One of John Krasinski's most famous TV characters is heading to the big screen, as a new Jack Ryan movie is in the works from Amazon MGM (sorry for anyone who might have been hoping it was a movie of The Office). The hit spy drama that streamed exclusively on Prime Video wrapped up its run with Jack Ryan season 4, but now the CIA agent has another mission, with a number of familiar faces joining him.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the news about Krasinski’s return to the Jack Ryan character, adding that show co-star Wendell Pierce is also set to return for the new movie, while Michael Kelly is currently in negotiations to return. The movie is also going to be directed by a Jack Ryan vet, Andrew Bernstein, who was an executive producer and director for Jack Ryan season 2, while Jack Ryan season 4 co-executive producer and writer Aaron Rabin is penning the movie screenplay.

Beyond that, everything about this Jack Ryan movie is top secret. We don’t have a plot, we don’t have a title and we don’t have a release date. We also don’t know if this movie is going to be released in movie theaters or if it is going to be a streaming exclusive.

The Jack Ryan is a character created by best-selling author Tom Clancy. Krasinski’s series began with the titular character as he was an up-and-comer in the CIA, who each season got himself in the middle of highly dangerous global missions. All four seasons of the show are streaming exclusively on Prime Video, though you can also find individual episodes available on other digital on-demand platforms for renting.

Krasinski is part of a long list of actors that have played the Jack Ryan character. That includes Alec Baldwin (The Hunt for Red October), Harrison Ford (Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger), Ben Affleck (The Sum of All Fears) and Chris Pine (Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit). If you want to watch any of these previous Jack Ryan movies, they are all streaming on Max in the US; on Paramount Plus in the UK.

Aside from The Office where he played Jim Halpert, Jack Ryan has become one of Krasinski’s most memorable roles. However he has also proved to be a talented director, having helmed A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place: Part II and IF.