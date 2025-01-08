Bring Them Down: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Barry Keoghan movie

One thing you can always be sure of when Barry Keoghan has a new movie coming out is there’s going to be something interesting about it. That certainly looks like it’ll be the case once again with his latest movie, Bring Them Down, which sees him star opposite Christopher Abbott in a story about a family rivalry in the livestock industry.

Bring Them Down is a 2025 new movie in theaters, though it first screened during the 2024 fall film festival circuit, particularly the Toronto International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. From that, the movie earned a pair of nominations from the British Independent Film Awards, including for Best Debut Director for Christopher Andrews.

With that helping to build some buzz for the indie drama, here’s everything you need to know about Bring Them Down.

Bring Them Down is set to premiere in US, UK and Ireland movie theaters on February 7.

That will be a good day for indie movie fans, as it is also going to see the release of movies like Armand, starring Renate Reinsve, and Parthenope, the latest movie from Paolo Sorrentino.

Bring Them Down cast

As mentioned, Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott lead the way in Bring Them Down, starring as the sons of two rival farming families. Keoghan is an Oscar-nominated actor for The Banshees of Inisherin and acclaimed for his roles in Saltburn and Masters of the Air. Abbott, meanwhile, has made his name with roles in movies like It Comes at Night, Possessor and, also in 2025, Wolf Man.

The rest of the Bring Them Down cast includes Nora-Jane Noone (Hidden Assets), Colm Meaney (Con Air) and Paul Ready (A Gentleman in Moscow).

Bring Them Down plot

From a script written by Christopher Andrews (with a story by Andrews and Jonathan Hourigan), here is the official synopsis for Bring Them Down:

“Michael, the last son of a shepherding family, lives with his ailing father, Ray. When a conflict with rival farmer Gary and his son Jack escalates, a devastating chain of events leaves both families permanently altered.”

Bring Them Down trailer

Watch the trailers for Bring Them Down directly below:

BRING THEM DOWN | Official Trailer | Coming Soon - YouTube Watch On

BRING THEM DOWN | Official Teaser Trailer | Coming Soon - YouTube Watch On

Bring Them Down reviews

Having screened at film festivals, a number of critics have already weighed in on Bring Them Down. As of January 8, the movie has a “Fresh” score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bring Them Down director

Bring Them Down is the feature directing debut for Christopher Andrews. His previous directing credits include a trio of short films (Together Again, Fire, Stalker).