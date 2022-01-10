'Hidden Assets': release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Hidden Assets is a new crime thriller on the way to Acorn TV in the US and the BBC in the UK.

The new six-part series follows a routine raid that reveals that a small-time drug dealer has been receiving substantial funding from a seemingly untraceable source, but there's an interesting twist.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC says: "Hidden Assets is a satisfying blend of crime drama, political conspiracy, and thriller. BBC viewers will be glued to their seats until the very end!"

Here's everything we know about Hidden Assets so far...

The series has already aired on RTÉ One in Ireland in November 2021, but a release date for wider US and UK audiences has not yet been confirmed. We'll let you know when it will be available.

'Hidden Assets' plot

The official synopsis reveals: "A routine raid led by a detective in the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau reveals that a small-time drug dealer has been receiving substantial funding from a seemingly untraceable source — not in cash, but in rough diamonds.

"When these diamonds are linked to a series of bombings in Belgium, Emer is forced to work with Police Commissioner Christian De Jong. Eventually banding together, they unravel a political conspiracy fuelling domestic unrest for financial gain; caught up in this web of greed are the Brannigans, a wealthy Irish dynasty with ties to Antwerp."

Who's in the cast of Hidden Assets?

Angeline Ball leads the cast as Detective Emer Berry, with Wouter Hendrickx as Police Commissioner Christian De Jong and Simone Kirby as Bibi Melnick making up the main cast for the series.

Additional cast includes Peter Coonan as Fionn Brannigan, Charlie Carrick as James Melnick and Cathy Belton as Norah Dillon.

Is there a trailer?

A full trailer hasn't been shared, but you can watch the pivotal raid scene which leads to the discovery of the diamonds via this clip which was shared on social media.