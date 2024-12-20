The Unbreakable Boy: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Zachary Levi movie

From the studios that made Wonder and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, another family movie that seeks to inspire and bring warmth to everyone’s hearts arrives with The Unbreakable Boy.

The 2025 new movie is the latest from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company, which in the last couple of years have been behind the likes of Jesus Revolution, Ordinary Angels and the aforementioned The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. This latest story is based on a true story of a family learning to make the most of their life with the help of their son.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Unbreakable Boy.

The Unbreakable Boy hits movie theaters on February 21 in both the US and the UK.

The Unbreakable Boy cast

Zachary Levi headlines The Unbreakable Boy cast, playing the dad of the central family. Levi is best known for his roles in TV series Chuck, the Disney animated movie Tangled and the Shazam! movies, but he has worked with Kingdom Story Company in the past on the sports drama American Underdog.

Other recognizable names in the cast include Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus season 2), Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Drew Powell (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), but the breakout star of the movie is likely to be Jacob Laval (The Plot Against America), who plays the main character of Austin.

The Unbreakable Boy plot

Based on the book of the same name by Scott LeRette and Susy Flory , here is the official subscription for The Unbreakable Boy:

“When his parents, Scott (Zachary Levi) and Teresa (Meghann Fahy), learn that Austin is both autistic and has brittle bone disease, they initially worry for their son’s future. But with Scott’s growing faith and Austin’s incredible spirit, they become 'unbreakable,' finding joy, gratitude, and courage even in the most trying times — an extraordinary true story about a father and son learning together that every day can be the best day of your life!”

The Unbreakable Boy trailer

Watch the official trailer for The Unbreakable Boy right here:

The Unbreakable Boy (2025) Official Trailer - Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy - YouTube Watch On

Jon Gunn movies

If you want to learn a little more about The Unbreakable Boy director and his approach to movies, read our Jon Gunn interview on Ordinary Angel. You can also learn a bit about directors from their movies. Here are all of Gunn’s feature directing credits to date:

Mercy Streets (2000)

My Date with Drew (2004)

Like Dandelion Dust (2009)

Do You Believe? (2015)

The Week (2015)

The Case for Christ (2017)

Ordinary Angels (2024)

The Unbreakable Boy behind the scenes

The Unbreakable Boy was filmed all the way back in 2020 and initially had plans to be released in 2022, but was pulled for unspecified reasons and not given its current release date until January 2024. So after a long wait, the movie is officially coming to the big screen.

Helping out with the movie behind the scenes are producers Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin, Jerilyn Esquibel, Peter Facinelli and Andrew Erwin.