Love Me: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kristen Stewart movie

A romance starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun seems relatively straightforward at first glance, but when you learn that the two Oscar-nominated actors are playing a sentient buoy and satellite, their new movie Love Me becomes more fascinatingly odd.

The directorial debut of married couple Andy and Sam Zuchero, Love Me was originally a 2024 Sundance Film Festival movie, but is making its debut to general audiences as part of the 2025 new movies slate.

From when the movie is premiering to watch critics have already said about it, here is everything you need to know about Love Me.

Love Me premieres in US movie theaters on January 31; at this time there is no UK release date scheduled for the movie.

It joins a lineup of other movies that are going to put a different spin on the classic Valentine’s Day movie tropes, like Companion, Heart Eyes and Love Hurts.

Love Me cast

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun are the only two cast members in Love Me. While their characters start out as a buoy and a satellite, over the course of the movie the two appear as their normal selves.

Having broken out as the star of Twilight, Stewart's career after the mega franchise has been more focused on indie movies like Love Me, with some of her notable credits including Still Alice, Personal Shopper, Happiest Season, her Oscar-nominated role in Spencer and 2024’s Love Lies Bleeding.

Yeun also first emerged as part of a big franchise, in this case TV’s The Walking Dead. Since then though he has starred in Okja, Burning, Minari (for which he was Oscar nominated), Nope and his Emmy-winning role in Beef.

Love Me plot

Andy and Sam Zuchero also wrote the script for Love Me. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

“In a story that spans billions of years, a buoy and a satellite meet online long after humanity’s extinction. As they learn what life was like on Earth, they discover themselves and what it means to be alive and in love.”

Love Me trailer

Watch the official trailer for Love Me right here:

Love Me | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

Love Me reviews

Love Me has proven to be a bit divisive for those that have seen it, as the movie is currently “Rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes , hovering just around the 50% mark. However, Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence gave the movie a “Fresh” score, describing it as “a breathtaking, joyful, and profound examination of the nature of consciousness and the meaning of life.”

Love Me directors

As mentioned, Love Me is the feature directing debut for Andy and Sam Zuchero. However, Andy Zuchero has a number of short films to his credit, including the award-winning short film The Apocalypse from 2013.

The pair also have already won a prize for their work on Love Me, winning the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize at Sundance in 2024, which is annually given to a movie that focuses on science and technology as a theme.

Love Me behind the scenes

Bleecker Street acquired Love Me and is handling the distribution of the movie. The production companies behind it are AgX, 2AM, Scythia Films and ShivHans Pictures, while the movie’s producers are Luca Borghese, Julie Goldstein, Shivani Rawant and Kevin Rowe.

The Zucheros describe in a little introductory video released by the Sundance Institute that Love Me was filmed on the ocean, on frozen lakes and in the desert, as well as sound stages.

As for the inspiration for the movie, they say they were inspired by the Santa Monica Mountains by their home in Topagan, Calif., because “these mountains make you feel so small and beg you to ponder your own insignificance and ask what fossils we’d leave behind.” You can hear more about the movie’s inspiration and development from the Zucheros, as well as Stewart and Yeun, in this video .