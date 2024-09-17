Dog Man: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Dog Man is a new family movie animation based on Dav Pilkey's beloved bestselling creation.

The film tells the story of Dog Man, who's made up of half man and half dog! Yes, when a loving police pooch and his human police officer owner are injured together in action they're fused together in a crazy-sounding but life-saving operation. As the movie's poster puts it he's part dog, part man and all hero.

But Dog Man is up against feline supervillain Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson; Saturday Night Live) in the movie.

"Dog Man" writer Dav Pilkey is also the global bestselling author and award-winning illustrator of the "Captain Underpants" books.

Here's everything we know…

Dog Man is released in cinemas on February 7, 2025. It promises to be one of the biggest family movies of the year and a real treat for fans of the 12-book series, which has sold millions of copies worldwide. Before Dog Man comes out families will have Paddington in Peru to enjoy.

Dog Man plot

Dog Man is out to impress his Chief and stop the evil plots of supervillain Petey the Cat. However the makers tease that a twist of fate sees dog and cat have to team up. They say: "Petey’s latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to do crime stuff.

"Things get complicated, though, when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man. When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue the young kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together."

Dog Man cast

Pete Davidson is Petey the Cat. The cast also features Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy) as the Chief with Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Rango) as TV reporter Sarah Hatoff. Also in the cast are Poppy Liu (Hacks, The Afterparty) as Petey’s assistant, Butler; Emmy nominee Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill) as Grampa; Billy Boyd (the Lord of the Rings franchise, Seed of Chucky) as Sarah’s cameraman, Seamus; and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Ricky Gervais (The Office, Extras) as Flippy the fish.

When's the next Dog Man book?

Pilkey’s newest book in the Dog Man Series, "Dog Man: Big Jim Begins", is set to release on December 3, 2024.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here it is... and the cat has a great evil laugh!