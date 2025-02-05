Anaconda: release date, cast and everything we know about the Jack Black movie

The trend of giant animals wreaking havoc on a group of people that was prevalent in the late 90s with movies like Deep Blue Sea and Lake Placid definitely got a kick start from the original 1997 Anaconda movie. Well, nearly 30 years later the premise is slithering back into movie theaters as an Anaconda reboot is joining the lineup of 2025 new movies.

The original Anaconda was not loved by critics (as evidenced by its 41% rating on Rotten Tomatoes ), but it was a solid performer at the box office, where it was the top-grossing movie for two weeks in a row following its release. Fans of the movie have come to love its campiness, which is why there is interest in the franchise getting a refresh.

Who’s leading the way on this new take on Anaconda? Here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

The new Anaconda movie is slated to premiere on Christmas Day 2025 worldwide.

Right now there are a handful of other movies slated for a December 25 release, including the Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney movie The Housemaid and Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme.

Anaconda cast

It looks like this version of Anaconda is going to lean a bit more into the comedy with some of the cast members it has assembled, most notably Jack Black and Paul Rudd. The two actors have been front and center in the early promo material for the movie, which includes a video of them officially announcing the other key members of the Anaconda cast:

ANACONDA – Official Cast Announcement - YouTube Watch On

In case you missed anyone from that video, Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Steve Zahn (Silo season 2), Selton Mello (I’m Still Here) and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) are all in the cast.

Anaconda plot

With a script written by Kevin Etten and Tom Gormican, there doesn’t appear to be any direct connection to the previous movie or its characters, though the story possibly indicates that the new characters were inspired by the original 1997 movie. Here’s the synopsis for Anaconda:

“A group of friends going through mid-life crises. They decide to remake a favorite movie from their youth but encounter unexpected events when they enter the jungle.”

Anaconda trailer

There is no official trailer for Anaconda at this time. But in addition to the cast announcement video above, a previous video with Black and Rudd officially announcing the movie was also shared online, which you can watch right here:

ANACONDA – Jack Black and Paul Rudd Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Anaconda director

Tom Gormican is the director of Anaconda. Among his previous credits are The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and That Awkward Moment, which definitely teases a bit more comedy from this movie.

Anaconda behind the scenes

According to reports , production on Anaconda is actually taking place in Queensland, Australia, a place where anacondas are not native, but there is the Daintree Rainforest, which may allow them to create the appearance of the Amazon River where anacondas are traditionally found.

Columbia Pictures is the studio behind Anaconda, along with production company Fully Formed Entertainment. Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are the producers for the movie.