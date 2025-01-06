Inheritance: cast, plot and everything we know

Inheritance is a Sky thriller series that tackles the enduring legacy of colonialism. It stars Loki’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Claudia, an ambitious bi-racial lawyer who agrees to go to Jamaica to challenge an inheritance claim made against wealthy aristocrat Oliver Connaught, played by Jonny Lee Miller. However, things take an unexpected turn when she learns that the contested estate is a Jamaican plantation that has haunted her nightmares.

Written by Karla Crome, the five-part series also stars Sheldon Shepherd (Bob Marley: One Love) and A Small Light’s Bel Powley who have prominent roles. So here’s everything you need to know about Sky's genre-busting series Inheritance…

Inheritance will launch on Sky in the UK in 2026, most likely on on Sky Max, Sky Showcase and NOW. We can let you know where and when US viewers can catch it in due course. When we hear of a release date, we’ll update this page.

Inheritance plot

Inheritance is set in Bristol, UK, and Jamaica as it follows young lawyer Claudia (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who embarks on a journey to challenge an inheritance claim filed by an unknown resident in Jamaica. She is sent to help wealthy white aristocrat Oliver Connaught (Jonny Lee Miller), whom the claim has been made against, but soon realises she has a personal connection to the ominous estate. And as she and Oliver investigate, they uncover a chilling connection between historical atrocities and present-day injustices.

Inheritance cast — Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Claudia

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays lawyer Claudia in Inheritance. She stars as Ravonna Renslayer in the Disney Plus series Loki and played Sophie in the TV miniseries Surface. She’s also starred in The Girl Before, The Morning Show, Beauty and the Beast, Black Mirror, Doctor Who and Spooks.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Jane in BBC1 drama The Girl Before. (Image credit: BBC/ 42/ Amanda Searle)

Jonny Lee Miller as Oliver Connaught

In Inheritance, Jonny plays aristocrat Oliver Connaught. Jonny made his name in the 1990s film Trainspotting but in recent years played former British Prime Minister John Major in Netflix series The Crown. He's also starred in The Covenant, Dexter, EastEnders, Trainspotting, Endgame, Alice, Mindhunters and Mansfield Park.

Jonny Lee Miller plays Oliver Connaught in Inheritance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring?

Look out in Inheritance for Sheldon Shepherd (Bob Marley: One Love) playing Cudjoe East, who files the inheritance claim Claudia must contest. Bel Powley (A Small Light, Masters of the Air) plays Charlotte, Nadean Rawlins (Bob Marley: One Love) is Mercy, Sean Gilder (Mary & George, Slow Horses) is Tom McKenzie, Olunike Adeliyi (The Fire Inside) is Patsy Dawkins, Richard Dillane (Wolf Hall, The Crown) is Eugene Desfrienes, Diveen Henry (The Day of the Jackal) Jack Bandeira (Happy Valley) plays Kenneth Connaught and Shantol Jackson (Sprinter, Yardie) plays Sarah.

Bel Powley as Miep in A Small Light. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Sheldon Shepherd plays Cudjoe East in Inheritance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there a trailer?

No but if Sky releases one, we’ll add it onto this page.

Behind the scenes and more on Inheritance

Inheritance started filming in Bristol, UK, from January 2025. It's a five-part series by writer and actor Karla Crome (Am I Being Unreasonable, Carnival Row), directed by Storm Saulter (Better Mus' Come, Sprinter) and produced by Snowed-In Productions in association with Sky Studios. Executive Producers are Ruth Kenley-Letts, Jenny van der Lande, Neil Blair, Karla Crome, Storm Saulter, Sam Hoyle, Serena Thompson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jonny Lee Miller. The Development Producer is Roxanne Harvey and the Series Producer is Kate Ogborn.

Karla Crome, writer and creator, says: “I feel humbled to be working with such a brilliant team both here and in Jamaica. It is a privilege to see Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jonny Lee Miller, Sheldon Shepherd and Bel Powley bringing my characters to life under Storm Saulter’s evocative direction and I can’t wait to share our work with audiences.”

Ruth Kenley-Letts, Executive Producer and CEO, Snowed-In Productions, and Jenny van der Lande, Executive Producer, adds: “Karla’s an extraordinary talent who has unleashed her wild imagination to create thrillingly unpredictable and original scripts. We are so lucky to be working with her and are grateful for Sky’s commitment and support in bringing this to the screen.”

Meghan Lyvers, Executive Director of Original Scripted, Sky UK and Ireland, said: “We are proud to support Karla Crome and the Snowed In team in bringing this bold, original, and provocative story to screen. With production beginning shortly, we’re thrilled to embark on this journey with an extraordinary creative team and this stellar cast.”