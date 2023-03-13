Rebus: all we know about the revival of the detective drama

Rebus author Sir Ian Rankin will be an executive producer on the new series

Scottish detective DI John Rebus is due to make a return to our screens in a new six-part series from new streaming service Viaplay.

The creation of novelist Sir Ian Rankin, Rebus was a popular crime drama for ITV back in the noughties, with John Hannah and then Ken Stott playing the detective over four seasons.

Based on Rankin's novels and written by Gregory Burke, this new reboot will follow the character in his thirties as he tackles a recent divorce, a demotion to Detective Sergeant and a new colleague.

Rankin said in a statement: "I’m hugely excited at the thought of Rebus returning to our screens and it’s a privilege to have playwright Gregory Burke write the scripts.

"I’ve been a fan since Gagarin Way and know that he understands the world of Rebus and the compelling central character. I’m chuffed to bits that Viaplay and Eleventh Hour are involved in this groundbreaking endeavour and I can’t wait to share the results!"

Here's everything we know about the new series...

Filming is due to begin in spring 2023, which means the show probably won't be on our screens until 2024. When we hear more on a transmission date, we'll be sure to let you know.

Viaplay launched in the UK in November 2022 and this series marks its first UK commission.

Ken Stott played DI John Rebus for three series in ITV's original crime drama. (Image credit: ITV)

Rebus plot

The Rebus reboot will be set in contemporary Edinburgh and follow the lives of the detective and his family, while he investigates some dark cases. His ex-wife Rona and daughter Sammy who are living with Rhona's new partner, as well as Rebus's brother Michael, who's forced to take shortcuts to provide for his family, are all expected to feature.

Viaplay's group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam said the series will touch upon "family, morality and class in British society through an exciting and emotionally charged story".

"Sir Ian Rankin is a global storytelling phenomenon, and partnering to reimagine Rebus for a new generation of viewers is a remarkable way for Viaplay to take the UK stage," she added.

"Together with Gregory Burke and the team at Eleventh Hour Films, we will create an unforgettable show with Scottish roots, international appeal and universal themes."

Rebus cast

There's no word on who'll be stepping into the shoes of John Hannah and Ken Stott to take on the role of DI John Rebus as of yet. When Viaplay confirm the drama's casting, we'll be sure to let you know.

Rebus trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet