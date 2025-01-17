Sam Heughan reacts to that mind-blowing Outlander finale and teases season 8

Outlander just had one of its most dramatic season finales to date, and Sam Heughan agrees that it will keep fans talking for as long as this new Droughtlander will last.

Titled “A Hundred Thousand Angels”, the conclusion to Outlander season 7 delivered drama, tears, and shocking twists. Between devastating losses and surprising returns, the show wrapped up its 16-episode season by unearthing characters fans had barely heard from since season 2 and raising multiple questions that will surely generate plenty of fan theories over the coming months.

What to Watch spoke to Sam Heughan to figure out what’s next for Outlander…

NOTE: This interview contains MAJOR SPOILERS regarding Outlander season 7 episode 16, 'A Hundred Thousand Angels.'

(Image credit: Starz/MGM+)

Let’s start by talking about Lord John and Jamie. Based on their conversation in the finale, it doesn't look like they're going to be playing chess again anytime soon. Can you tease what's next for them when it comes to rebuilding their relationship?

Sam Heughan: "I think it's setting them up very much apart. In season 8, there's a lot of work that they will have to do to become friends again. And who knows if they will. They have so much history, it's probably one of the most interesting relationships, I think, outside of Jamie and Claire, and I love working with David Berry. He's just the most incredible actor, so thoughtful, and he brings such nuance to that character. I love that relationship because they started out as enemies, as a prisoner and his jailer. Then there's this love that John Grey has for Jamie and Jamie loves John as a friend, and I think that has also complicated things in some way. But at this point, they're also both fathers to William and he certainly has both of their qualities. So there's a lot for them to work through and I think yeah, it could take a long time for them to be playing chess again."

Speaking of William, he told Jamie he will never call him 'father', but can we agree that William should remember to 'never say never'?

Heughan: "William's crazy! I mean, he's got a lot of Jamie in him. He’s got a lot of that Fraser fire but he's stubborn as well and he's also a bit of John Grey. It's sad for Jamie because obviously he wants to be his father and wants to be part of his life, but they're literally on opposite sides of the war. So again, another relationship that's testing Jamie and there's a lot of work for them to do to become father and son.

"It is nice to see them, in the final episode [of season 7], working together as a team. And I think in that moment you see how good they could be together. And it’s also great to play with Charles [Vandervaart], he's such a lovely lad. Who knows, maybe we'll see them working as a team together soon."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Starz/MGM+)

As it appears Claire and Jamie are now heading back to the Ridge, is there a chance that they might find some peace there after all they've just been through?

Heughan: "Well, it's Outlander (chuckles). I mean, come on, not a chance! But that is where their home is, that's where they feel most settled. That's where they have found the most peace, for a short time, so I hope they can and now they're returning with their 'granddaughter', potentially, so that brings a lot of questions about a lot of unanswered things that have happened in their lives. I think Jamie and Claire are going to be questioning that, but also the fans are going to be going insane."

Yes, that was quite a twist! Let's unpack that Faith bombshell. What do you make of the reveal that Claire and Jamie’s first daughter [who was stillborn in season 2] might have lived and that she might have been Fanny’s mom?

Heughan: "I think fans of the books and people who’ve only watched the show are going to be completely shocked. I remember thinking, 'God, how do you play that moment?' All of the questions, all of the things… You just have to let it land, because I know the audience is going to be like, 'What?? What the hell?' And then all these questions are going to come. I think it's a brilliant cliffhanger, because it's going to fill the Droughtlander with a lot of discussion and a lot of questions and fan theories, and I love it. We're going to see more of Fanny, and see Jamie and Claire trying to work out how this even happened."

Florrie May Wilkinson as France "Fanny" Pocock on Outlander. (Image credit: Starz/MGM+)

Jamie knows enough about the future and time travel now to perhaps try to wrap his head around what could have transpired with Faith.

Heughan: "The problem is that they buried her, and mourned her, so it's going to dig up a lot of old emotions, and questions. We're with Jamie at this point and we're like, 'Okay, how did this work? How did this happen?' Yes, he’s lived with Claire now for many years and is now used to people going through time and he's learned a lot about the future, but that certainly doesn't explain how someone can come back to life."

Given how this episode sets up season 8, what can fans look forward to regarding the end of the show?

Heughan: "It's been an amazing journey, 101 episodes, 8 seasons, 11 years, and we've had to tie it up in some way, and finish it in a way. That's the reason we came back to do it, I wanted to do something that felt like a satisfactory ending. I think it's still going to shock fans. Diana [Gabaldon, the author of the books series] obviously has the book that she's writing, so it is our own ending.

"But not to be sad, I think there's lots to look forward to with the new show Blood of my Blood. I'm as intrigued to watch that as the fans are. I've met the actors, I've seen a little bit. I know it's going to be brilliant, so I'm really excited for the fans. It's a new chapter."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The complete season 7 of Outlander is now available to watch on Starz and MGM+.