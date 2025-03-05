'Stop Hugh Dennis!' Beyond Paradise's Humphrey gives chase as new series guest stars revealed

Humphrey looks a bit out of breath as Arthur (Hugh Dennis) jogs on

Beyond Paradise season 3 will feature a string of weird cases for DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), including a "perplexing chocolate box poisoning", as a string of guest stars were also revealed.

Outnumbered's Hugh Dennis joins as local councillor Arthur Donelan, while Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly) play farming rivals George Ellis and Lotty Lewes. Judging by the first look pictures Humphrey has a bit of trouble keeping up with Hugh's character!

Kevin McNally and Caroline Quentin as farming rivals George and Lotty (Image credit: BBC/Joss Barratt)

Also guest starring are Steve Oram (DI Ray) and Gabby Best (Changing Ends) as Humphrey and Esther's Cornish policing counterparts.

Teasing the cases Humphrey and DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) have to solve the makers say: "The team faces a host of baffling cases in the upcoming series, including a body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea."

(Image credit: Joss Barratt/BBC)

The new series will also see Martha's (The Au Pair's Sally Bretton) old flame Archie (Jamie Bamber) causing more problems, while Martha and Humphrey continue to face trouble as foster parents. Esther also has some personal drama, while Barbara (Anne Lloyd) is forced to confront some painful memories following a health scare.

Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu), PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn), CS Charlie Woods (Jade Harrison) and Zoe Williams (Melina Sinadinou) all return.

Also guesting are Angela Curran (Doc Martin), Abra Thompson (Showtrial), Joseph Ollman (Queenie), Alexandra Gilbreath (Not Going Out), Alicia Charles (Pheonix Rise), Matthew Gravelle (Silent Witness), Brandon Fellows (Dead Hot), Abdul Salis (Love Actually), Jason Hughes (Midsummer Murders), Silas Carson (Star Wars), Syreeta Kumar (Fool Me Once), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge), Oliver Hembrough (The White Princess), Murray McArthur (Wonka), and Dean Boodaghians-Nolan (House of the Dragon).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Death in Paradise fans can enjoy Death in Paradise season 14, currently screening on BBC One on Friday nights, while we wait for news as to whether Return to Paradise will get a second series.

Beyond Paradise, created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, is expected to return to BBC One in the spring. It will be available on BritBox in the US.